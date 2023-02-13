Following Liberty Hill's opening-round Class 5A state playoff contest with Boerne Champion on Monday night at Dripping Springs High School, the Lady Panthers gathered on the court and serenaded head coach Chris Lange with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

However, they had already given their coach the best possible present with a 59-33 victory over the Chargers, as Gabby Mundy scored a game-high 23 points to go with 12 points and 13 rebounds from Evie Bruce in punching the Purple-and-Gold's ticket to the second round.

Lange said the aggressive nature by which his team found success was the blueprint going in against a Champion team that entered with 28-6 overall record and a 12-2 district mark that was good for second place.

“Our plan was to attack the rim and out-rebound them,” he said. “They're a team that likes to get you to run, then turn the ball over – they strive off pressure.”

One player that executed the plan to perfection was Bruce, the 6-foot sophomore center that put on perhaps the best all-around performance of her young high-school career, with a double-double to go with three blocks and a pair of nifty assists to help seal the victory.

“Evie was really attacking the basket,” said Lange. “She got her confidence early on.”

Liberty Hill stormed out of the gates to a quick 6-0 lead courtesy of a bucket by Ella Granda and a pair of free throws each by Bruce and Mundy, who added a 3-pointer later in the period for an 11-8 lead after the first.

Mundy then opened the second stanza with a strong drive along the right sideline before cutting into the lane and being fouled for another pair from the line, but then hobbled off the court with 5:05 left in the half before returning no worse for the wear.

Bruce crashed the boards for a put-back with the clock running down in the opening half, then freshman Falon Stroup came off the bench to score her only four points of the game on the final two baskets of the half and a 24-15 halftime advantage.

Senior guard Abbie Billingsley heated up in beginning the second half with baskets on the first two Liberty Hill possessions of the third period before Bruce flashed the dominant form she was displaying on this night.

Bruce got the ball in the high post and quickly spun inside and through a pair of Champion defenders before laying the ball up and in all in a single motion.

After Mundy hit back-to-back shots, Bruce then hit Renee Stemmons with a pinpoint pass and the Lady Panthers led, 37-24, after three periods.

While Liberty Hill maintained its smothering defense in the final quarter, the Lady Panthers opened the offensive floodgates on the Chargers with 22 points in the last eight minutes of the game in doubling a comfortable 13-point lead into the final 26-point margin.

Billingsley – who poured in all eight of her points in the second half – scored the first and last Lady Panthers baskets of the night in bookending a comprehensive quarter that ended the game.

Granda added six points in the win, while Stemmons had four.

Liberty Hill (28-9) will next face the winner of Tuesday night's Jefferson-Harlandale game later in the week at a yet-to-be determined time and location.

Lange was relieved to get the playoff opener out of the way.

“The pressure's off – Champion is a good team,” he said. “It wasn't perfect and we turned the ball over too much. But, the girls listened to what we talked about in practice.”