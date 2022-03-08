Liberty Hill's girls' basketball squad enjoyed tremendous success this season as a team, advancing all the way to the Class 5A state regional finals during a season that saw the Lady Panthers win 28 games in exceeding all expectations entering the campaign.

Now, the individual accolades have begun to rain down on the Purple-and-Gold.

Freshman Gabby Mundy was named district Newcomer of the Year following a season that saw the first-year varsity player command the court from her point guard position with the poise of a veteran.

Lady Panthers head coach Chris Lange said the honor is a fitting reward to the kind of season Mundy had.

“It's great recognition for her,” he said. “Gabby played out of her mind this season.”

Lange was named district Coach of the Year after guiding Liberty Hill to an overall record of 28-13, including a 9-5 district mark and a third-place finish only a year after his side missed the postseason following a disappointing 8-14 season.

Having the award bestowed on him – the first time he's won Coach of the Year in his career – was extra special due to the company he keeps with fellow coaches in the district, said Lange.

“You look at the coaches we have – Donny Ott at Cedar Park and Rhonda Forney at Georgetown,” he said. “It's definitely an honor.”

In addition to Mundy, four other Liberty Hill players earned all-district honors, including senior forward Kenzy Wise, who was named to the first-team roster, along with senior center Emma Hubbard and senior guard Regan Walker, who were named to the second team.

Wise played an integral role for the Lady Panthers all season long with her fierce competitiveness and toughness on display at every turn, said Lange.

“Kenzy is someone who just goes out and gets after it – she always plays 100 miles-per-hour and did everything she could to help us win,” he said. “She was the heart and soul of our defense and helped us get back to where we belong, which is in the playoffs.”

Lange singled Hubbard out for praise due to how the 6-foot center responded to his request to change her playing style.

“Emma did a great job for us all season,” he said. “After last season, I asked her to score more and she completely changed her game by driving to the basket more and shooting threes, which is something she never did before.”

Walker had the ability to change the momentum of a contest with her sharpshooting abilities, said Lange.

“Regan really did her thing this year,” he said. “She stepped up and made some big shots and it was good to see her smile and come out of her shell a little.”

Senior guards Ashlyn Calhoun – who received votes for Defensive Player of the Year – and Madison Walker were Honorable Mention.

A pair of Cedar Park players shared co-Most Valuable Player honors in senior center Shelby Hayes and junior guard Gisella Maul, while Georgetown senior center Niah Williams was Offensive Player of the Year and Cedar Park senior guard Elaine King was Defensive Player of the Year.

Cedar Park finished the season with a 37-0 overall record and won its second straight Class 5A state championship.

Lange said the individual awards are the proverbial cherry on top of what was a wonderfully successful season, but none of them would've been possible without a strong collective effort – one that began long before the season even began and was maintained throughout the entire campaign.

“It's really been an awesome year,” he said. “We got back to the regional tournament and were a couple points away from getting to state. Really, it goes all the way back to our summer workouts and how everyone stuck together for such a long time. I think this is one of those teams I'm going to look back on in a couple years and remember all they did for me.”