Despite the fact the Lady Panthers' starting lineup this season features four fresh faces that weren't instrumental parts of their postseason run last year, one very important one remains – that of sophomore point guard Gabby Mundy.

Once again, the all-state selection showed her worth in a 27-point performance during a 45-30 district-opening home victory over Cedar Park on Tuesday night.

Mundy was especially clutch down the stretch of the contest, scoring 12 of her game-high haul in the fourth quarter in helping the Purple-and-Gold salt away a victory over the defending Class 5A state champions.

At this point in her young career, Liberty Hill head coach Chris Lange is already running out of superlatives to describe the play of his star.

“Gabby's just a sophomore and a phenomenal player,” he said. “She doesn't back down from anybody and she can handle the ball. We've seen double-teams, triple-teams – it doesn't matter – she wants the ball in those situations and I can't say enough good things about her.”

Early on, it was Mundy's backcourt partner, Ella Granda, who helped set the tone for the home side after the visitors had jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

First, Granda took a hard charge on defense, then hit a pair of free throws to even the score a 4-4 following Mundy's first basket of the night.

Those were destined to be Granda's only points of the game, but the gritty junior guard continued to make an impact on the proceedings with the kind of hustle plays that endear her to Lange, he said.

“Ella had a rough night shooting the ball, but sometimes you don't have to shoot well to stay on the floor,” said Lange. “You just have to keep giving me effort on defense and she was diving for loose balls, came up with a couple of steals and had a lot of good things on the defensive side. With Ella, the offense is going to come and go, but the defense is always going to be there and it was tonight.”

After leading by an 11-6 score after one quarter, courtesy of an 8-2 run to close the period, the Lady Panthers maintained momentum throughout a second stanza that saw Mundy add six more points to the score sheet, highlighted by a steal-and-score to give Liberty Hill a 21-19 halftime advantage.

Both teams came out offensively sluggish to begin the third, with only Kelsey Bullock's bucket and a single Cedar Park basket being the only points scored for the opening 4:20 of the period.

Mundy then sandwiched a 3-pointer and a two around a pretty lob to freshman Renee Stemmons, which the forward jumped to catch in midair, then laid it up all in one motion and the Lady Panthers led, 30-23, entering the fourth.

Liberty Hill outscored the Timberwolves by a 15-7 margin in the final period, including six free throws on eight attempts by Mundy to close out the contest.

Sophomore center Evie Bruce had another solid, all-around game, with three points, five rebounds and three blocks, continuing to impress Lange with her rugged play.

“I label girls on other teams 'bulls' and Evie is ours,” he said. “She's blocking shots, rebounding, physical, strong and it was her first start this season and she played a lot of minutes – I was really proud of her effort.”

Liberty Hill (14-4, 1-0) will next play at Rouse on Friday before returning to host Leander next Tuesday before district play takes a break, with the Lady Panthers playing at the Lake Travis Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27-28.

According to Lange, it was critical for his young group of players to get off on the right foot to open district play.

“It's beautiful – that's what you want,” he said. “We had a good preseason and won two tournaments, so to come out and get this first one sets you up the right way. Now, we just have to finish off these last few games before Christmas and we'll have a few days off.”