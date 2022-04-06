Garrett Neeley wanted to play college baseball.

Only there was one problem.

“Back in my sophomore year, I was 5-foot-10 and weighed 120 pounds,” said Neeley. “I knew I needed to get bigger.”

Two years, hundreds of thousands of calories and 40 pounds later and the Liberty Hill senior shortstop has inked a national letter of intent to play at the University of Texas-Dallas, where he will accomplish his longtime goal of playing at the next level with the NCAA Division III Comets.

“I knew I needed to work hard and get after it in the weight room,” said Neeley. “I wanted to play in college.”

Neeley attributed much of his motivation to a talk he had with Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson back then concerning his future goals and the dugout boss gave it to him straight.

“Garrett has been a hard worker all four years he's been here,” said Hutcherson. “But, I asked him what he was going to do to separate himself from his peers and prove he deserved to play in college.”

Hutcherson said the gains Neeley made in the weight room were due to his willingness to push himself to the limit as opposed to simply going through the motions.

“If you really want to get stronger, you have to add weight and challenge yourself to muscle failure,” he said. “This year, Garrett really made a conscious effort to do that and it's paid off – now the ball is coming off his bat harder and his throws are stronger.”

But, it was more than just the physical work Neeley put in that allowed him to achieve his goals, said Hutcherson.

“In his mind, playing in college was something he wanted and he wasn't going to take 'no' for an answer,” he said. “Since the fall, he's really earned it and been as steady as anyone on our team with consistent performances.”

Hutcherson also highlighted Neeley's work ethic – one that will serve him well at the next level.

“Garrett works like no other,” he said. “He's always in the cages or taking extra ground balls,” he said. “As a college baseball player, you spent a lot of time on the field and some guys either aren't used to it or don't like it. But, for Garrett, it won't seem like that big a deal.”

Neeley tends to be a bit of a recluse when it comes to his personal workouts, he said.

“I like to say it's 'working in silence,'” said Neeley. “I won't tell anyone where I'm going or what I'm doing.”

Last season, Neeley caught and pitched for the Panthers, but this year, his preferred place in the middle of the infield opened up – although it was a position he still had to earn, said Hutcherson.

“We weren't just going to hand it to him,” he said. “But, all through fall ball, Garrett proved to us he was the guy we wanted in that spot.”

Neeley said the most appealing aspect of playing shortstop is the ability to have a constant impact on the game as it unfolds.

“As a shortstop, I like being able to take over,” he said. “You have to be a guy with a high baseball IQ your teammates can depend on.”

Neeley has also played football, soccer and ran track, but the diamond is where his heart has always been and in order to prolong his time playing the game he loves, a serious nutritional regimen – that continues to this day – was needed in addition to his weight work.

“I went to a nutritionist who who came up with a plan,” he said. “I got hooked on it.”

First order of the day is a 1,000-calorie protein shake, followed by a quart of chocolate milk with breakfast. Once lunchtime rolls around, Neeley will have two peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches and another quart of chocolate milk. For dinner, he will usually have chicken, steak or pasta.

But, he's still not done.

Another 1,000-calorie shake before bed and it all adds up to about 4,000 calories per day – give or take.

Neeley said at one point months into the routine, he had difficulty continuing to eat so much.

“About six months in, I couldn't keep that much chocolate milk down,” he said. “But, I eventually got over it.”

However, Neeley still feel he needs to add even more weight to his frame to be able to handle the rigors and demands of college competition.

“My No. 1 goal is to get up to about 185 or 190,” said Neeley. “So, that's another 25 or 30 pounds.”

One he arrives in Big D, there will already be a familiar face in current Panthers teammate Trent Eller, who has also signed with UT-Dallas, whom he will be be roommates with, making the transition to being away from home a bit easier.

“Trent's a really good guy,” said Neeley. “The dorm rooms there are for three people, so we tried to get (teammate) Kash (Durkin) to go there, but he chose Blinn College, instead.”

Neeley added perhaps the biggest catalyst in his climb to college has been the doubt he's experienced from others along the way.

“I've always heard things like 'You're too small' or whatever,” he said. “There are people who don't want me to do well and I use that for motivation – then when I'm successful, it feels that much better.”