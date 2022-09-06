Should we really be surprised at what we witnessed on the field Friday night at Hutto Memorial Stadium?

In all, 15 touchdowns and 105 points combined between the visiting Panthers and host Hippos, as Orange downed Purple by a score of 56-49.

Something about these teams brings out the best – at least from an offensive standpoint – in each other, so the answer to the above-raised question is a resounding “no.”

Especially in Hippotown, where the sides combined for 103 points the last time they faced each other there in a 52-51 Hutto overtime victory in 2018.

Throw in another Hippos victory by a 42-14 score at Panther Stadium the following season and that's some serious offense.

Just not a whole lot of defense going on, which makes for an exciting, back-and-forth affair for the fans in the stands, but cause of heartburn for defensive coordinators.

As usual, when Liberty Hill loses a football game, a pall descends on Panther Nation, but let's not forget just last season when the Purple-and-Gold struggled to a 2-2 record in the non-district portion of the schedule, the last of which was a deflating 41-34 home defeat to LBJ in a contest that played out in similar fashion as Friday's game.

In that one, the home side trailed 21-7 after the first quarter, 27-21 at halftime and 41-28 after three periods before coming up just short at the end, with a desperation heave at the buzzer by then-sophomore Joe Pitchford falling short of its intended target and being intercepted.

Ironically, on Friday, it was also Pitchford – the backup quarterback-turned-running-back – who played a large role in the proceedings, not only with his running (23 carries, 225 yards, two touchdowns), but his throwing in hooking up with younger brother and freshman Jack Pitchford on a pair of pretty scoring passes.

According to Panthers head coach Kent Walker, Jack Pitchford – who is the only freshman on the varsity squad – is there due to his superior athleticism and that was on full display on the second on his two touchdowns, during which he went high over the defender in the back of the end zone to snare the ball out of the night air at its highest point before crashing back to Earth with it safely secured for the score.

Again, though, scoring wasn't the problem.

Preventing the other team from doing so was.

As in the LBJ game a year ago, the Liberty Hill defense found themselves up against a high-powered, spread offense featuring tricky slant plays and vertical shots down the field – a dicey proposition for any defense.

However, the Panthers seem to struggle against teams with so much athleticism and this was again the case, although it helps to have a Division I prospect at quarterback – in Hutto's Will Hammond – that can drop passes on dimes through minuscule windows in coverage.

Make no mistake, the Hippos will hang points on everyone they play this season, so there's certainly no shame in having them light up the scoreboard.

As a result, Liberty Hill found itself down by as much as three touchdowns as late as the outset of the fourth quarter, but in true Panther fashion, still made a game of it down the stretch – just like against LBJ – but, unfortunately with the same result.

Point here is there is no quit in this team's DNA, regardless of how bleak a situation may seem on the surface and when many other squads would fold its tents, these players don't know the meaning of the word.

Even after Hutto's “victory” formation that was supposed to run out the clock left two seconds instead, the Panthers offense took to the field with one last chance, only to fall short.

Bottom line is this.

Despite the fact moral victories don't count in the standings, the Panthers went into a hostile environment against a very good Class 6A team and were in it right to the end.

Funny thing.

The sun actually came up on Saturday morning and there's another tough test as Georgetown will pay a visit to Panther Stadium this Friday night in what is sure to be another epic battle under the lights.

Only God knows what the score will be.

But, we do know one very distinct thing about what will unfold.

The Panthers will fight – just like they always do – and never give up.