It's not easy being Merrill Madison.

The first thing the Liberty Hill junior has to determine is which uniform she's wearing at any given time as a member of both the Lady Panthers volleyball team in addition to being on the varsity cheer squad.

After that, Madison needs to flip on the mental switch geared either for hammering kills from above the net on the court or collaborating with her fellow cheerleaders on the sidelines in any manner of stunts and chants.

This year, she has also moved up to the varsity volleyball squad after spending last season on the JV roster and feels as if she's ready for the rigors of the higher level of play.

“I feel like last year being a leader on JV really helped me grow,” said Madison. “Now, I'm ready for my chance.”

According to Madison, a pair of fellow juniors are assisting her with the transition to playing against the big girls.

“The speed of the game is the biggest difference,” said Madison, an outside hitter. “But, Gigi (Mason) and Kealy (Dirner) are our biggest hitters and have really helped me. I definitely look up to them, but still need to play my own game.”

Madison's game includes a healthy dose of enthusiasm, which is where her other activity comes in handy in crossing over with cheery messages for her teammates, she said.

“I do enjoy being a team player and saying things like 'Come on, next ball,' or whatever,” said Madison. “I'm not necessarily the show-stopper on our team, but I like getting everybody hyped up.”

Madison also played basketball, softball and tennis earlier on in her athletic life, then came to a crossroads where she had to make a decision of which path to pursue between volleyball and cheer, she said.

“Once I was going to move up to varsity volleyball, I was going to have to pick one or the other and it was a real dilemma to choose,” said Madison. “But, then (new Liberty Hill head) Coach (Marie) Bruce got here and told me she wanted me on varsity and let me do both, which is a blessing – it means a lot to me to be able to be on the volleyball team with all my girls, who are like sisters to me.”

Madison's favorite class is English as she has a particular penchant for the written word, she said.

“I've always been good at writing and I like talking about myself,” said Madison. “When I'm in church, I'll take notes about the sermon and various scripture – my favorite Bible verse is Jeremiah 29:11 – 'For I know the plans I have for you – the Lord's declaration – plans for your welfare, not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.'”

One burden Madison must bear, though, is a chronic condition brought on by a missing vertebrae in her back.

“I didn't even know about it until I got an MRI after I had a stress fracture,” she said. “I had to sit out for about six weeks and it was tough to not be able to work out – I still have pain sometimes.”

However, it takes more than that to derail Madison's double undertaking – although sometimes she runs out of hours in the day, she said.

“I have cheer practice in the morning and volleyball practice after school,” said Madison. “It's a blessing to be able to do both.”