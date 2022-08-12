If the season started tomorrow, Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker would probable be happy with his offense following the Panthers' home scrimmage against Hays on Friday.

However, his defense is another matter altogether.

While the Purple-and-Gold scored four touchdowns on offense during the live portion of the scrimmage, the Panthers' defense was gouged for three scores, including a long touchdown pass and an equally long scoring run.

Suffice to say, Walker wasn't pleased with the performance.

“Our defense is way behind our offense right now,” he said. “We have a lot of inexperienced kids, so it's good we have another scrimmage.”

However, Walker credited the Hawks with providing rugged opposition.

“Hays is a good football team,” he said. “It helps us they came in here and played good against us.”

Due to the inexperience of the Panthers' defense – with only two starters back from last season in defensive backs Aden Burrell and Carlton Schrank – Walker said his coaches tried to not overburden the unit too much the first time out against live competition.

“We didn't game-plan at all,” he said. “We just wanted to let them go out and play our base defense.”

Across the line of scrimmage, the results were much more encouraging as junior running back Noah Long scored a pair of touchdowns on long runs, while fellow junior backs Joe Pitchford and Ben Carter also found the end zone.

Long said he's comfortable with where the offense is – even at such an early juncture of the new season.

“Compared to where we were last year at this point, we're miles ahead,” said Long. “I think we did really good today.”

After a sophomore campaign that saw him rush for 2,008 yards and 29 touchdowns, Long has his sights set on even higher goals this season.

“I plan on having 2,500 yards and 30-plus touchdowns,” he said. “We want to go back where we were last year.”

Where the Panthers were was the Class 5A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington – a place Long said he and his teammates are determined to return to – only this time with a different result.

“It was right in our grasp,” he said, of Liberty Hill's 23-14 defeat to South Oak Cliff in the title game – a contest that was tied 14-14 at halftime. “We want to go back.”

However, before any playoff dreams can possible materialize, much must be done before the season-opener at home against Wagner on Aug. 26, said Walker.

“We just need to get better,” he said. “Also, we're looking for kids that are ready to move up from JV to varsity.”

Of course, a Liberty Hill scrimmage wouldn't be complete without the traditional windsprints across the entire width of the gridiron at Panther Stadium to end proceedings – a custom that dates back 20 years, said Walker.

“We've been doing that here since 2001 when (former head) Coach (Jerry) Vance was here,” he said. “It's to show them no matter how tired they are they still have something left in the tank and we have tough kids.”

After lining up in two ranks along the entire near sideline, the Panthers huffed and puffed their respective ways the 160 feet to the far sideline and back several times until some were left gasping for air on all fours.

Long said the sprints require each individual to search within for the strength to complete the crucible of conditioning.

“You have to dig real deep,” he said. “Your mind is shutting down, but you just have to power through for your brothers.”

As each player crossed the finish line – if you will – a hand was raised with four fingers aloft to go with a shout of "Fourth Quarter!” – a nod to the Panthers' pride in having the ability to wear opposing teams down in the final period of contests with superior fitness levels.

Next up for the Panthers is a road scrimmage at Boerne on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Finally, on a late summer morning and early afternoon during which the temperature flirted with the century mark, Walker was left in the air-conditioned climes of his office in the fieldhouse afterward to ponder what he had just witnessed and was in the mood to hand out grades to his charges.

“Well, the defense gets an 'F' and that's because there's nothing lower,” he said. “The offense gets a C-plus. Overall, the entire team gets a C-minus and I'm being nice because we weren't very good.”

But, Walker was also quick to place potential blame on himself and his coaching staff for the shortcomings that unfolded.

“I'll have to go back and watch the film – some of it could be coaching,” he said. “Maybe I should've called something different on a couple occasions. All I know is I thought we would look better today – we have a long way to go.”