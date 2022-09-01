In order to provide proper perspective on how high the standards are for Liberty Hill's offensive line, one only needs to examine the stat sheet from the Panthers' 35-21 season-opening home victory over Wagner on Friday.

The Purple-and-Gold ground game rolled up 302 yards, led by junior Joe Pitchford, who rumbled for 152 yards on 22 carries, while fellow junior Noah Long ran 14 times for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

However, despite the gaudy numbers – at least by most teams' standards – Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker said there's still plenty of room for improvement.

“There are still a lot of little things we need to work on,” he said. “Things that are pretty visible to us on the sidelines, but show up even more after seeing film.”

Senior strong guard Hudson Stillwell agreed.

“I wouldn't say we accomplished everything we wanted to,” said Stillwell. “We need to have more stamina at the end of games.”

Stillwell certainly knows what it takes for an offensive line to be successful, as he was a member of the unit that helped lead the Panthers all the way to Class 5A Division II state championship game last season.

“Our job is to create holes for our running backs,” he said. “To block every player on the defense.”

After entering last season with an entirely new offense from a personnel standpoint, this year has gone much smoother, as sophomore Braden Radziwon is the only newcomer to the group and has already fit in quite well, said Stillwell.

“The whole offense has taken Braden under their wing,” he said. “He did a great job in Game 1.”

Stillwell also has additional help this season from a familiar face – younger brother and junior offensive lineman Truman, who has just cracked the varsity squad for the first time this year.

“It's really surreal for me for us to be teammates,” said Stillwell. “I just tell him you're going to have down plays, but just try to get one percent better every day – I want to help him as much as I can.”

Typically, offensive lineman toil away in obscurity while those they block for get most of the glory in the form of touchdowns, but Stillwell said he's fine with that as long as ballcarriers cross the goal line.

“We're happy to let Noah (Long), Joe (Pitchford) and Ben (Carter) run the ball,” he said. “As long as they get through the holes, we don't care about credit.”

However, the Panthers o-lineman do allow themselves a bit of the spotlight – even if it's within the group.

“We give a big yellow chain with a lock on it every week to our lineman of the game,” said Stillwell. “After we go back and watch the film, we grade ourselves.”

For the record, honors last week went to senior Greg Watkins, who Stillwell said isn't shy about showing off his newfound bling to the rest of the student body.

“You'll see him wearing it around school,” he said. “It's not a requirement, but guys are proud of it.”