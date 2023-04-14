Liberty Hill's offense this season has been nothing if not opportunistic with the latest example the Panthers' 3-2 home district victory over Lockhart on Friday night.

The Purple-and-Gold mustered only four hits on the evening – all singles – but managed to bunch three of them together in the fourth inning in scoring what would prove to be the tying and game-winning markers in a contest that took only one hour, 25 minutes to complete.

However, that was all the run support senior right-hander Kade Neuenschwander needed in posting a one-hitter while racking up eight strikeouts over the course of an efficient 72-pitch performance.

In fact, the only bump in the road for Neuenschwander was back-to-back hit batters that both came around to score on a double by the Lions' Evan Schulke to give the visitors a 2-1 advantage in the third inning.

Truth be told, though, the Panthers had been provided with a gift run themselves in the first inning when back-to-back Lockhart errors put runners at the corners with two outs for freshman Carson Sharp, who came through by delivering a two-out RBI single to left to score Toby Rimann and Gavin Voth for a quick 1-0 lead.

Voth singled to open the fourth, then after Chase Maxwell drew a two-out walk, Andrew Basey dropped a single into center to plate Voth, which was followed by another RBI single – this one by Cole Tanksley – the give the Panthers the lead right back.

After the home side had regained the lead in the fourth, Neuenschwander retired eight of the final nine Lockhart batters, including a three-pitch strikeout to end the game.

Liberty Hill head coach Brandon Creek credited Neuenschwander with pitching through the brief struggle and closing the Lions down the rest of the way.

“Kade competed well tonight,” he said. “He had that one inning where he had a couple hiccups, but overall he threw strikes and gave us a chance to win.”

Following Tuesday's 1-0 away win over the Lions – in which junior Blaze Milam threw a five-hit, 76-pitch shutout with nine strikeouts – the Panthers continue to prevail in low-scoring close contests and swept the season series between the teams despite scoring only four runs in the process.

Creek said his team keeps finding ways to win regardless of any offensive struggles it might currently be experiencing.

“We're fighting right now – fighting, scratching and clawing at the plate,” he said. “We have some guys that are struggling and we need to find a way to fix those things, but we have other guys who are coming up when we need it and finding a way to scratch across a run. As long as we can keep doing that, throw strikes and play good defense, we can win games that way.”

Along with consecutive wins over Lockhart, the Panthers got some help in the district standings as Hays swept both games against Rouse this week, which now leaves Liberty Hill level with the Raiders in first, each with 7-3 records.

Liberty Hill (21-5, 7-3) will close out the regular season with a pair of two-game series against third-place Hays next week and Glenn the following week and now rides a six-game winning streak into a stretch that will see it push for a district title heading into the playoffs – precisely the objective, said Creek.

“Absolutely, that's our goal, to win district,” he said. “So, we're going to keep fighting. We just talked to the guys yesterday after practice about how we control our own destiny. All we have to do is take care of our business and let the chips fall where they may.”

However, whomever the Panthers face in the opening round of the postseason will be a challenge regardless, said Creek.

“As far as playoff seeding, the district we match up against is also good one through six,” he said. “But, we're not there yet, so we just have to find a way to get in there and be hot when it matters – you never know what could happen.”

Creek added he feels his club is rounding into form – particularly defensively – at just the right time.

“I do – I think we're playing really well in the field and we stress that every day,” said Creek. “Playing catch is the most important part of baseball. I'm sure they get tired of hearing it, but that's all I talk about and if we can be really good at it, we have a chance to win no matter what.”