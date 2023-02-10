In a game that saw a pair of Lady Panthers net hat tricks in a 9-1 home district win over Hays on Friday night, perhaps the most notable Liberty Hill shot was one that didn't go in.

After shutting out the Hawks in her usual position on the pitch in the first half, sophomore goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar traded her stopping gloves for scoring boots following a switch to striker in the second half and in the 57th minute, unleashed a right-footed blast that thundered off the crossbar with the score already 7-0 in favor of the home side.

According to Lady Panthers head coach Landon Maddux, Escobar's cameo at the opposite end of the field might be more than just a guest appearance moving forward as the campaign continues to unfold.

“Brooklyn's just a great athlete,” said Maddux. “If we need a goal late in a game, we could use her up there.”

However, on this night, it was players who spend most of their time terrorizing opposing defenses that did the majority of the heavy lifting as senior Kaylie Fowler and sophomore Gracie Garner each netted hat tricks, with Garner adding a fourth to her name before the night was up.

Entering the game, Fowler led Garner atop the team scoring charts, 10-9, which meant by evening's end, the duo was deadlocked at 13 apiece.

Maddux said Garner's game – and with it, her scoring output – has continued to rise as the schedule has worn on.

“Gracie's confidence has been growing all year,” he said. “She's starting now, figuring out how to move and her teammates are trusting her more.”

Chloe Ludwick began the onslaught in the seventh minute from right in front after hitting the side netting just moments earlier and once Garner scored her first of the night in the ninth minute, it was 2-0 for the home side.

Fowler then opened her account for the night with an individual move around a Hays defender for a 3-0 advantage in the 14th minute, then collected a pretty pass from Ludwick on a two-on-one break in the the 19th minute and it was 4-0 at halftime.

Garner scored back-to-back goals with another from senior Kassidy Contreras all in a five-minute span early in the second half, increasing the lead to 7-0 just moments before Escobar nearly added to the rout with her blast off the bar.

But, it was Garner's hat trick goal that was the prettiest of the night, as Fowler went from scorer to provider with a perfect through ball that found Garner in stride before the speedy sophomore skillfully maneuvered around a Hays defender and smashed a shot into the roof of the net from close range.

After Hays pulled one back in the 65th minute, Garner scored her fourth and Fowler her third in the 70th and 90th minutes, respectively, to close out the victory.

Liberty Hill (7-3-5, 3-2-1) moved into the fourth and final playoff position with the win coupled with a 5-0 Glenn defeat on Friday to Rouse that allowed the Lady Panthers to switch places with the Grizzlies in the standings.

With a rugged run of games looming – including a four-game stretch that will see the Purple-and-Gold face Glenn, Cedar Park, Rouse and Leander over the next two weeks, Maddux was pleased to stack Friday's win on top of Tuesday's 6-0 victory against Lockhart to give his team a confidence boost.

“Usually, we've played great defense, but if we can't score we don't win and we've struggled offensively,” he said. “But, everything happens for a reason and we're starting to solidify things up front.”