When Holt Avery and Michael Evans came back ashore at day's end during the Faith Angler Network's tournament on Lake Belton on March 26, the Liberty Hill fishing team duo had hauled in five fish at a weight of 11.10 pounds – a decent day's work on the water and one that earned them third place in the event.

However, it was enough to put them over the top in the season standings and landed Avery and Evans FAN Team Anglers of the Year honors for the Central Division.

The juniors finished with a combined 13 fish weighing 26.50 pounds over three separate tournaments, which gave them 1,489 points in the standings and a narrow three-point victory over a team from Round Rock.

Evans said the award was a culmination of all the effort he and Avery have put into the sport.

“I've been trying to get that award since I started,” he said. “All the hard work finally paid off.”

Avery added it was no small task to accomplish what the pair of Panthers did.

“It's actually very difficult to do,” he said. “There's really no room for error.”

Teams are awarded 500 points for a tournament win, with the points for the following places decreasing by one for each position.

Avery and Evans finished sixth with three fish at 6.83 pounds at the tourney on Lake LBJ in February and a fourth-place result on Lake Travis in December with five fish at 8.57 pounds.

The pair employs a method known as “Divide and Conquer,” in which each of them will use a different bait to see what is more effective in hooking bass on a particular day, then when one of them has success, the other will follow suit.

But, there's much more to the equation than what's at the end of one's line, said Avery.

“It's all about the location on the lake and the depth you're fishing at,” he said. “Also, depending on the time of year. For example, when the fish are spawning, they're up near the surface.”

Evans added the technique may also vary depending on what's called for.

“We like to do power fishing, which is when you reel your line back up to the surface faster to attract the fish,” he said. “But, sometimes, it's better to go slow.”

Another strategic tactic used is to scout a location in advance, akin to football coaches going to see a future opponent play in order to have a better idea of what to expect on game day.

“We'll go to a lake ahead of time and pre-fish it,” said Evans. “Try to find the good spots and see what works.”

Of course, all that is out the window if the weather is different on the day of the competition, but there are optimum conditions, said Avery.

“About 60 degrees is perfect,” he said. “With a little bit of wind.”

According to Avery, competitive fishing is many times misunderstood by those not in the know.

“I think the biggest misconception about what we do is people think it's easy,” said Avery. “Most people don't understand how it really works.”

Like being up before the crack of dawn to be out on the water at first light and staying out for eight or nine hours straight during a typical tournament.

Or not even having time to eat while on the water for fear of missing a potential event-winning catch in the process.

“You don't just throw your line into the water and wait in the boat,” said Avery. “It takes a lot of perseverance.”

Avery and Evans weren't the only Liberty Hill anglers who did well in the final standings, as the team of Gavin Salinas and Bo Stubblefield finished third with 13 fish at 21.16 pounds.

In addition, Colton O'Dell and Skyler Meuse won the Lake Belton event with five fish at 11.91 pounds.

Next up for the Panthers is the Texas High School Bass Fishing Association regional tournament for the Hill Country division at Lake Travis on Saturday, at which anglers will attempt to qualify for the state championships at Lake Belton on May 14-15.

Currently, Salinas and Stubblefield are ninth in the season standings with 2,414 points while Avery and Evans are ranked 13th with 2,393.

In the current team standings, Liberty Hill is third in the field of 30 with 483 points, trailing leader Comal, which has 496 and LaVernia (494).

The top 40 percent of all teams that compete at the regional tournament will qualify for the state event.

Holt said in order for he and his teammates to advance to the state championships, they must maintain the same mentality that got them this far.

“Two things are most important,” he said. “ You need to stay focused and confident.”