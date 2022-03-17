When Garrett Neeley stepped to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Liberty Hill's home district opener against East View on Wednesday night, the home side already had a five-run lead.

But, when the senior shortstop launched a three-run homer over the left-field fence to finish off an eight-run opening frame in a 10-2 Panthers victory over the Patriots, it continued a theme for the Purple-and-Gold so far this season.

The long ball was Neeley's first of the season, but already the 10th Liberty Hill has hit this season in 15 games – more than double the four the Panthers had as a team all last season.

Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson said his club is more apt to drive the ball with authority this season due to physical gains made since last year.

“We're a bigger, stronger team this season,” he said. “It's a perfect storm because we've have some guys who have physically matured.”

However, before the Panthers even swung a bat on this night, senior right-hander Conner Sherburn stamped his authority on the proceedings in what would be a dominant outing.

Sherburn retired the side in order on only six pitches to set the tone for the evening, as East View hitters would only muster five hits in all on the night.

In the bottom of the first, the floodgates opened almost immediately for the home side.

Logan Dyer led off with a single to right, followed by a base-on-balls by Chase Maxwell before first baseman Kash Durkin doubled to right-center to drive in the first two runs of the game.

But, the Panthers were just getting started.

After a Trent Eller RBI single to center, Liberty Hill's leading hitter, Carson Riley, banged a double to right that scored another two runs, which set the stage for Neeley's blast and a quick 8-0 Liberty Hill lead, as11 Panthers batted in the inning.

Not that Sherburn needed the run support, though.

Only a pair of Patriots sacrifice flies in the third that reduced the lead to 8-2 kept him from throwing shutout ball for the duration of his evening.

Sherburn (3-0) allowed two runs on four hits in five innings of work, striking out four while walking only one on 65 pitches for the win.

Hutcherson said it was the kind of dependable outing he's become accustomed to getting from the righty.

“Conner's been pitching like that for us for the past two years,” he said. “He's been a real steady Eddie for us by just going out there, throwing strikes and getting ahead of hitters – he's brought us a lot of stability.”

Brody Blay relieved Sherburn to begin the sixth and breezed through the final two innings, striking out five of the seven batters the hard-throwing left-hander faced, in needing only 28 pitches to close the game.

“Brody's the lefty we didn't have last year,” said Hutcherson. “He's the guy we're going to go to.”

Leadoff man and designated hitter Logan Dyer went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored, while Durkin was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI and Kade Neuenschwander went 2-for-3 with two runs scored to lead a 12-hit Panthers attack.

Liberty Hill (13-2, 1-0) will next travel to play at Rouse on Thursday at 7 p.m. – a contest that should provide much more of a test for his team, said Hutcherson.

“Rouse was really high-ranked to start the season and went to state last year,” he said. “Tonight was a pretty good start and you wish you could bottle some of it because we'll have our work cut out for us tomorrow – we'll need to play another well-rounded game.”