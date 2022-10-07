On the courts at Rouse High School on Tuesday night, the Liberty Hill tennis team accomplished a feat for the first time in the history of the program when it won its first district championship at the Class 5A level of competition with a stirring, dramatic 10-8 victory over the Raiders.

Liberty Hill head coach Sherry Rhoden said the achievement is all the more special due to the conditions under which it was done.

“It's huge for us because of all the trials we've been through as a team this year,” she said. “Over the course of the season, the relationships between our players grew more and more to the point where they went out and decided they wanted to win this.”

Liberty Hill entered the district tournament as the No. 4 seed based on its finish in the regular-season standings, then proceeded to defeat Glenn, 11-8, in the opening round before beating No. 1 Leander, 10-5, in the semifinals, then downing No. 2 Rouse for the title.

Sophomore Mehkayla Mulski, who won her No. 4 girls' singles match against the Raiders by a 6-2, 6-2 score, said that desire on behalf of her and her teammates was what ultimately propelled them to victory.

“I feel like all of us were committed to playing tennis and winning,” she said. “Whenever we really want to win, we all play better.”

For Mulski, she has steadily worked her way up the team rankings after moving up from the junior varsity squad, where she played her freshman season and her slotting in the No. 4 line against Rouse was the highest she had played at all season.

“Playing on varsity is a lot faster and more stressful,” said Mulski. “Most of the season, I wasn't even in the top six in singles, so I didn't play.”

However, as a result of injuries to other players, Mulski was eventually elevated up the ladder by Rhoden, who has seen the sophomore steadily improve due to a desire for wisdom she can take out onto the court with her.

“Mehkayla is a thinker out there and very strategic,” said Rhoden. “She's constantly asking detailed questions, always seeking knowledge and never gives up.”

Against Rouse, the match was tied, 8-8, with only two matches left being played on what ended up being a six-hour marathon of matches, with the first team to 10 victories the winner.

Finally, Allie Hites triumphed in her No. 5 girls' singles match, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2, to hand the Purple-and-Gold the district trophy.

The Panthers were ahead, 4-3, after doubles play, then used a burst from the girls' singles players – who won five of their six matches in helping secure victory, as No. 2 Ella Bodnar (6-2, 6-1), No. 3 Emma Meilen (6-0, 6-0), No. 4 Mulski (6-2, 6-2), No. 5 Hites (7-6 (8-6), 6-2) and No. 6 Belicia Brillante (6-1, 6-3) all prevailed.

In addition to the girls' heroics, freshman No. 2 boys' singles player Jacob Cooper (6-4, 5-7, (10-7), the No. 2 girls' doubles team of Brillante and Haley Pacheco (7-5, 3-6, (10-6) and No. 3 Mielen/Hites (6-2, 6-2) all won their respective matches.

Liberty Hill's No. 1 boys' doubles duo of Cooper and senior Patrick Fay won, (6-2, 4-6, (10-6) and No. 3 team of Cash Terry and Shane Pryor were also victorious , (2-6, 7-5, (10-6).

In all, the Panthers prevailed in four of the seven third-set tiebreakers required to settle the matches on the day, which proved to Rhoden the mettle her team has – one that was forged by fire over the course of the campaign.

“At one point, our senior boys told the girls, 'Look, we've been carrying the team and we need you to step up because this is our last year,'” said Rhoden. “Well, they were able to that and now everybody is on board.”

Cooper – despite his inexperience at the high-school level – has been particularly impressive during his rookie season due to a relentless self-belief, said Rhoden.

“Jacob is just fearless and absolute hates to lose – for him, losing isn't an option,” she said, of Cooper, who won both his singles and doubles matches in the clincher against Rouse. “He doesn't just say the words, though, he goes out on the court and proves it.”

Cooper, who took up tennis at age five, said it wasn't until several years later before he decided to make the courts his home.

“I played a lot of soccer growing up, some golf and football in middle school,” he said. “But, it wasn't until I was 12 that I really started to take tennis seriously because I realized I was really athletic and good at it.”

In addition, Cooper said he's not surprised at the success he's had early on in the high-school game despite his lack of experience at that level.

“I know I'm good,” he said. “It's hard not to be confident when you feel that way.”

However, despite his brash words, Rhoden said Cooper carries himself on the court with the utmost dignity and respect.

“I think Jacob feels that way on the inside,” she said. “But, outwardly he's very humble – for example, he will always take his hat off when shaking hands with his opponent after a match.”

Liberty Hill will next advance to the bi-district round of the Class 5A state playoffs as a No. 1 seed, in which it will face No. 4 Canyon at Hays High School in Buda on Tuesday with a chance to move on to the area round.

Rhoden said she has gleaned much gratification from what her team has been able to do considering the rugged terrain it had to navigate to get to this point.

“As a coach, you hope it's all going to come together at the right time and it has,” she said. “Our players just told me it all still seems surreal to them.”