It's no secret Liberty Hill has struggled at times to score runs this season in district play.

However, there was no shortage of offense whatsoever in a 17-1 home victory over Glenn on Friday night in a contest that was ended early due to the 10-run run after 4 ½ innings.

The victory clinched a tie for the district championship with the winner of Saturday's game between Rouse and Cedar Park, which was moved back a day due to severe weather in the area.

In the aftermath, Panthers head coach Brandon Creek was doused by his players with a Gatorade jug full of ice water on an evening when the temperature dipped into the mid-50s with a steady wind blowing – although the first-year Liberty Hill dugout boss didn't seem to mind.

“We had three goals coming into the season,” said Creek, who clinched the first district title of his seven-year head coaching career. “First, we wanted to make the playoffs, then we wanted to win district, so we have the first two. After that, we would see what happens next.”

The Purple-and-Gold certainly wasted no time in laying down the gauntlet for the Grizzlies in the home half of the first when the Panthers scored their first run of the game without getting the ball out of the infield.

After leadoff man Logan Dyer reached on a error by Glenn's third baseman, Andrew Basey laid down what was meant to be a sacrifice bunt, but also reached base on another Grizzlies bobble.

Next up was Colby Demars, who did the same in moving over the runners to second and third for cleanup hitter Kade Neuenschwander, who doubled Basey home, but not before Dyer had crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

Carson Riley then grounded out to drive another run home and Liberty Hill had a 3-0 lead.

After pitching out of a jam in the first, Panthers starter Neuenschwander retired the Grizzlies in order in the second and Liberty Hill went back to work with the bats, putting up six more runs in a frame highlighted by RBI singles from Demars, Neuenschwander and freshman Basey on a perfectly-executed hit-and-run to make it a 9-0 game.

Following that barrage, it was only a question of how many more the Panthers would score on the night, with the answer being four runs apiece in the third and fourth innings before Neuenschwander (8-2) slammed the door on the visitors for the win, scattering nine hits and one run with eight strikeouts and no walks in five innings of work, throwing 85 pitches in the process.

The biggest blast of the game was off the bat of Liberty Hill freshman Jordan Andrews, who homered over the right-field fence for his first-ever varsity long ball, as Creek emptied his bench once the contest was clearly decided.

Basey led the Panthers with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate with three runs scored, while senior catcher Riley drove home four runs in a 13-hit attack, with Dyer also scoring three runs and Neuenschwander picking up a pair of hits.

The offensive output tied a season-high for the Panthers, who also hit that number in a 17-3 win over Vandegrift on March 11.

However, Liberty Hill had only been averaging 4.1 runs per outing in district play entering the game, which made the explosive performance even more electrifying.

Creek said his club always found a way to grind out results regardless of how hard the runs were to come by at various times down the stretch of the campaign.

“Sometimes it's been ugly this season,” he said. “But, our guys just kept showing up to work.”

Liberty Hill ended the regular season with an overall record of 24-6 along with a district mark of 10-4 and will open the Class 5A state playoffs on Thursday or Friday of next week against an opponent that will be determined once all the games have been completed.

Regardless of what happens next, though, Creek is one happy camper.

“I'm just really proud of our kids,” he said. “We have some amazing leaders on this team.”