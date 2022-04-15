On Wednesday and Thursday, Liberty Hill's track and field team traveled to East View for the District 25 meet and returned home with a dozen Purple-and-Gold athletes qualified for the area meet at Canyon High School in New Braunfels on April 20.
On the girls' side, Sofie Emmitte was the highest Panthers individual finisher with a third in the 200 meters in 26.63, while senior Kenzy Wise was fourth in the high jump (5-00), Payton Hanson finished fourth in both the 100-meter hurdles (16.94) and 300-meter hurdles (47.18) and Avery Frank was fourth in the 1600 meters (5:27.25).
In addition, the 4x200-meter relay team of Cadence Colicher, Allison Keene, Megan Sims and Emmitte was second in a time of 1:46.16.
For the boys, senior Jack Philpott was the only individual qualifier after finishing third in the 400 meters in 52.70.
In the relays, the 4x400-meter quartet of Kendrick Hicks, John Gilbert, Brayden Parker and Philpott finished fourth in 3:28.79.
In the team standings, Liberty Hill's girls finished sixth with 53 points behind winner Georgetown, which posted 153.
The Panthers' boys were seventh with 25 points to hosts East View, who scored 128.