For much of his football life, Gavin Salinas has carried a ball tucked safely away while gaining yardage, gearing up to be brought to the ground with a thunderous hit.

However, these days the Liberty Hill senior is the one dishing out the punishment after a position switch that took place before the current season.

“Way back at the beginning of the year, the coaches told me they were moving me to cornerback,” said Salinas. “They didn't have enough people to play that position.”

Ever since, Salinas has been patrolling the Panthers' defensive secondary playing a position he hadn't since eighth grade and has embraced the jump across the line of scrimmage, he said.

“When they told me I was switching to corner, I was excited,” said Salinas. “I hadn't played it in years and I would rather get to hit people than get hit myself.”

But, as a corner, Salinas will often find himself out on a island locked up one-on-one with wide receivers that are faster and more athletic and must find a way to level the playing field.

“Against guys like that, I just need to be more physical than the receiver,” said Salinas. “But, you also need a lot of confidence to play the position.”

Salinas credits Panthers secondary coach David Seaborn for helping to make his transition from offense to defense this season that much more smooth.

“Cornerback is one of the hardest – if not the hardest – position in football to play,” said Salinas. “Coach Seaborn has helped to get me playing the best I can.”

Some of the wisdom Salinas has gleaned from Seaborn is how exactly to play a receiver tight without committing pass interference, he said.

“One of the hardest things as a corner is to know when to look back for the ball,” said Salinas. “It's still something I'm working on.”

As high-school rules mirror those of the college game, though, a pass interference penalty is only 15 yards – compared to at the professional level where the ball is placed at the spot of the foul – so, that means in certain situations, it's worth getting caught.

“You're going to get beat at some point,” he said. “When that happens, the coaches just tell us to take the 15 yards rather than give up a big play.”

During Liberty Hill's 56-49 home win over Veterans Memorial earlier this season, Salinas found himself in a similar situation to what he had been accustomed to in years past – carrying the ball – gaining 83 yards on seven carries and scoring a touchdown.

But, the previous week in the Panthers' 70-10 road victory against Cedar Creek, he stepped in front of an Eagles pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown, making him one of only two Liberty Hill players to score both offensive and defensive touchdowns this season, with junior quarterback/linebacker Carson Hollen being the other to have turned the trick for the Purple-and-Gold.

Salinas also has two of the Panthers' five interceptions on the season, meaning he has been bestowed with the honor of a Panthers celebratory sideline tradition on a pair of occasions.

“Yeah, I got to dunk the ball in the trash can twice,” he said, of the purple metal receptacle reserved for when a defender picks off a pass or recovers a fumble. “But, I don't really have a routine for it or anything.”

When Salinas isn't badgering wideouts on a Friday night, there's a good chance you'll find him angling for the biggest bass he can hook on a Saturday morning as a member of the Liberty Hill fishing team – an activity he's been engaging in for just about as long as he's played football.

According to Salinas, there is one distinct attribute that pays equal dividends whether he's trying to blanket a receiver on a gridiron or land a big one on the lake.

“Patience,” said Salinas. “It could be waiting for the right moment to make a move on a receiver or waiting for a fish to come along.”

Salinas said the biggest fish he's ever caught was a seven-pound bigmouth bass – one pound more than the number of points awarded for returning an interception for a score.

Which would he rather do?

“I would have to go with the seven-pounder,” he said. “I feel like there's more chances to get a pick-six than to catch a fish that big.”