Last year, neither Liberty Hill's girls' nor boys' cross country squads made the trip to the regional meet in Corpus Christi, failing to make it past the district event.

Disappointing to be sure, but also fuel for a fire that has burned within the ranks of the Panthers trail-runners ever since.

As a result, the entire team has been even more intent on progressing past the point they were stopped at last season, said Liberty Hill head coach Kim Holt.

“Everyone has been a lot more focused this year,” she said. “We haven't had to be policing after them when it's time to practice or anything else – they've been ready to go and managed themselves really well.”

Indeed, both the girls and boys qualified for the regional meet this time around, as the girls finished second at the district meet in Lockhart with 56 points, while the boys were also runners-up with 63 points.

Rookie success

On the individual side, freshman Laura Jonas was the top Liberty Hill finisher with a fifth-place result in a time of 20:05.0 and for the boys, senior Ryan McCarn was the first to cross the finish line in eighth at 16:32.3.

According to Jonas, her success this season isn't exactly what she had envisioned after making the drastic jump from middle to high school competition.

“I'm very surprised at how well I've done,” said Jonas. “Going into the season, I thought I was going to be on JV because I just wasn't as fast as other people on the team.”

However, despite her initial skepticism, Jonas won a spot of the Panthers' varsity and has held onto it all season with a string of strong results, with fifth-place showings in her past two races – a culmination of her times steadily dropping as the campaign has worn on.

“I went from running 6:30 miles to 6:00 and now I'm under six,” she said. “It was pretty tough at the beginning getting used to the longer distance, but I had run a 5K before, so that made it a lot easier.”

Holt said once Jonas made the adjustment from the shorter 3-kilometer distance she was accustomed to racing at the middle-school level, she's taken off.

“Laura has kept getting better every week,” she said. “As a freshman, she just needed to figure it out.”

Jonas said she has a rather cerebral approach to running – one that serves her well during training and races.

“Ninety percent of cross country is mental,” she said. “For example, when we're doing tempo runs during practice, I'll tell myself it's okay if there are people that are faster than me because if I try to keep up with them, I'll burn myself out. Usually, if you tell your body you can do something, it will do it, but if you tell it you can't, then you won't.”

Despite her relative inexperience competing at the high-school level, Jonas is certainly no newcomer to running, as she has been since fourth grade and over the past five years has gotten a pretty good handle on what works best for her and her body, she said.

“I know not to waste all my energy on the start,” said Jonas. “I like to get to the front of the pack and be in the lead group, but I never set the pace.”

One might wonder how Jonas developed such wisdom for a young runner – well, turns out it runs in the family, she said.

“Both of my parents ran cross country,” said Jonas. “So, I've learned a lot from them.”

Such as particular in-race strategies other athletes may not have figured out yet, she said.

“For example, I always do well on hills,” said Jonas. “I know to open my stride going up a hill because what goes up must come down.”

Jonas also runs track in the spring and said she appreciates different aspects of that kind of competition, but appreciates her fall endeavor for a variety of reasons.

“In cross country, you don't just run around a track – which I like, too,” she said. “You run on all different kinds of courses on different surfaces and different weather – it's so unpredictable.”

Seasoned veteran

Caden Glenn is far more experienced of a high-school runner than Jonas, as the junior has elevated his game over the past three years and is now one of the team's leaders.

Glenn finished 10th at the district meet in a time of 16:47.8 – which means he would've qualified for the regional event as an individual regardless of team results – but said it's much more gratifying for all of his teammates to be going together.

“It's so much better – I love running with these guys,” he said. “Especially, (senior) Brandon Escobar because we push each other.”

Holt praised Glenn – who is also a defender on Liberty Hill's boys' varsity soccer team – for his versatility and ruggedness.

“Caden's just an athlete – he can pretty much do anything,” she said. “Back in September, he had a club soccer game and hurt his knee – we were worried it was pretty bad, at first. But, he came right back and ran for us at the next meet – he's a tough kid.”

Escobar was 16th in a time of 17:07.8, right behind teammate Anthony Barrera in 15th at 17:07.3 while another Liberty Hill runner, Chay Luna, finished just in front of both in 14th with a time of 17:04.8.

The fact three Panthers crossed the line one right after the other is no coincidence, but part of the team's overall strategy, said Glenn.

“When we go into a race, our strategy is to run as a pack as much as possible,” he said. “We really push each other.”

Holt said that kind of mentality will only work, though, if the personnel are capable.

“As coaches, we like to see pack running,” she said. “But, you need to have runners that can stay close to each other, which we do.”

Also finishing for Liberty Hill was Caden Garner in 33rd place at 18:23.9.

Team efforts

Only a team's top five finishers combine for the team score – unless two are tied, at which point the sixth runner for each is the tiebreaker – which is exactly what it came down to for runner-up status behind winners Lockhart, which had 52 points.

Glenn credited teammate Nick Hogge with pushing the Panthers past Cedar Park for second place in the team standings after the sophomore broke a tie with the Timberwolves with a 21st place finish in 17:22.1.

“Nick is the one who got it for us,” said Glenn. “We were already qualified for regionals, but it was much better to finish in second as a team because we know we can compete with these guys.”

Glenn said it was a perfect example of the cohesion the Panthers have in fighting for one another to the very end of a race.

“We're not dependent on any one guy,” he said. “A team can have one great runner and not make it far, so everyone needs to do their part.

Rouse's Edwin Rotich finished first with a time of 15:58.4.

In addition to Jonas on the girls' side, another freshman, Kelly Guzman, finished just outside the automatic individual-qualifying places in 11th with a 20:53.5, but will go to Corpus Christi with the rest of her teammates.

Older sister and sophomore Kimberly Guzman was 13th in 21:08.2, while Megan Smith (16th, 21:15.3) and Ashlyn Jarvis (19th, 21:44.3) rounded out the Panthers' points-paying positions, while Daisy Anaya finished 34th in 23:38.5.

Leander won the team title with 39 points, with Cedar Park's Isabel Conde De Frankenberg winning the race in a time of 17:36.3, which was 1:21 faster than her closest pursuer.

Rouse claimed the third and final regional qualifying berth with 74 points.

Freshman fashion

Up until the final regular-season meet, Jonas wore glasses while running, but switched to contact lenses for a couple reasons, she said.

“First of all, I would have to keep pushing my glasses back up because they would fall down on my nose,” said Jonas. “But, also, when I would look back over my shoulder to see if there was anyone behind me, I would only see a blur. Now, I can see out the corner of my eyes and everything is much clearer.”

But, that's not the only change in her appearance – one she is unveiling especially for the regional event.

“I decided to color my hair purple,” she said. “I thought about also adding gold highlights, but maybe for state.”