Fitting on a night when former Liberty Hill head coach Jerry Vance had the field at Panther Stadium named in his honor, his old team went out and put on a performance worthy of the man who led the Purple-and-Gold to a pair of state championships with a 61-7 win over Bastrop.

Also appropriate was the fact the victory clinched the Panthers the district championship – their third title in as many seasons after moving up to Class 5A competition.

Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker said he was expecting a more rugged challenge from the Bears, who entered the game with a 2-7 record, but had an average margin-of-defeat of only 6.5 points.

“It ended up being easier than I thought – I was nervous all week long,” he said. “They're very well-coach and have a lot of talent, so they had me scared, but our kids responded well.”

However, for the third consecutive contest, it was the opposition that got the scoring started when Bastrop senior quarterback Seth Mouser hit wideout Reagan Nielsen with a 28-yard scoring strike to make the score 7-0 for the visitors.

Walker drew a parallel with the Bears' previous visit to Panther Stadium, which resulted in a 57-7 opening-round playoff win last season.

“It was the same thing as last year,” he said. “They showed up, went right down and scored and that was it.”

Explosive response

But, the Panthers evened the score without their offense even setting foot on the field, when fullback Ben Carter took the ensuing kickoff back 60 yards for the equalizer and it was a 7-7 game.

Ironic on the play was the fact the Bears chose to kick short to avoid giving Noah Long a chance to return the ball – a strategy that backfired badly as Carter picked up the ball at his own 40-yard line and sprinted right through the heart of the Bastrop kickoff team, like so many of his scoring runs from scrimmage this season.

What little hope the Bears had at that point in the proceedings quickly vanished on a cold, blustery night, as the Panthers scored three more times in the opening quarter for a commanding 28-7 lead after the first 12 minutes.

The first traditional Liberty Hill scoring drive of the game took all of two plays – both by Long – who cut through the Bastrop defense like a warm knife through butter for 24 yards, only for a face mask penalty against the Bears to tack on another 15, which moved the ball from the Panthers' 40-yard-line all the way to the Bears' 20.

Moments later, Long crossed the goal line at the end of a 20-yard scoring run and a 14-7 lead.

Carter scored his second touchdown of the night on the Panthers' next possession from 55 yards out, followed by a Reese Vickers 23-yard touchdown sprint when the senior quarterback kept the ball and carried a pair of tacklers across the goal line after cutting through the right side of the Bastrop defense.

More where that came from

Another hat trick of touchdowns were in the offing in the second quarter, the first of which was an eight-yard run to the left corner of the end zone by freshman Jack Pitchford and a 34-7 lead.

Bastrop picked up its biggest gain of the game on the ensuing series when Mouser found Austin Tobola on a rollout after being flushed from the pocket by a fierce Panthers pass rush for a 52-yard catch-and-run when the three-year varsity starter threw back across his body to a wide-open Tobola down the right sideline.

The Bears' big play set them up 1st-and-goal at the Liberty Hill 8, but back-to-back delay-of-game and holding calls derailed any chances of scoring and a 4th-and-goal pass from the 12-yard-line fell incomplete.

Taking over the ball 88 yards away from the end zone, the home side wasted no time in adding to its advantage.

Following a Carter four-yard burst up the middle on first down, Long took the ball from Vickers and streaked 84 yards down the left sideline for the longest run of his high-school career, besting the 81-yarder the speedy junior had against Bastrop in the teams' postseason meeting last year.

Walker said the explosive plays from Long and Carter on the kickoff return earlier in the game are icing on the scoring cake.

“Doesn't matter how we get them,” he said. “As long as we're putting points on the board and keeping them from getting in the end zone, it's a great night.”

Defense on the offensive

With the score 41-7 inside three minutes until halftime, junior linebacker Samuel Knox intercepted a Mouser pass down the middle of the field and ran it back 46 yards for a score.

Knox – who had already scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone in a 63-6 win over Tivy this season – had a bit farther to travel for six this time around, including a running-back-like move at the 5-yard-line when he cut back inside from the right sideline to pick up a block that sprung him the rest of the way.

According to Knox, he simply followed Mouser's intentions as he looked downfield.

“I was just reading the play and watching his eyes,” said Knox. “As soon as I got around the edge, I knew I could score.”

Walker praised Knox's playmaking abilities – whether he has the ball in his hands or not – and likened him to older brother Austin, also a linebacker that graduated with the Panthers' Class of 2020.

“Samuel is just always around the football,” he said. “He's not very big, not too fast, but he's a heck of a football player, just like his brother Austin was.

Calm after the storm

Only a pair of touchdowns were scored in the second half – both by the Panthers in the third quarter on another eight-yard effort by Pitchford and a 22-yard score by junior Luke Miller, who scored his second touchdown of the season on a darting run off the right side to complete the scoring.

Long led Liberty Hill with 223 yards on 10 carries and a pair of touchdowns, while Carter ran seven times for 96 yards and a touchdown and Jaxson Hines had 36 yards on six attempts.

Liberty Hill (8-1, 5-0) will next head south to San Antonio for the regular-season finale against Pieper (2-7, 2-3), a first-year varsity program and a contest Walker said the Panthers will use as a tune-up for the playoffs.

“We've just got to continue getting better – each and every week, we have to continue to get better,” he said. “We've taken some good steps in the right direction and we need to just keep going that way.”

Honoring a legend

However, the biggest headline of the evening was the naming of the field “Jerry Vance Field at Panther Stadium” in honor of the Panthers' former head coach that guided the Purple-and-Gold to a Class 3A Division II championship in 2007 and followed that up with a Class 3A Division I title the following season in 2008.

Walker joked his goal was to post a shutout for Vance, who was in attendance for a pre-game, on-field ceremony.

“I was trying to not let anybody score tonight,” he said. “With Coach Vance being such a big defensive guy and a great defensive mind.”

However, Walker's tone quickly changed from humor to reverence.

“It's such a great honor for a great man,” he said. “I couldn't be more excited for this field to be named 'Jerry Vance Field' – I get chills just thinking about it.”