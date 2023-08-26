Liberty Hill experienced something it's not very accustomed to in its season-opener against Wagner on a steamy Saturday afternoon at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in Converse.

Defeat.

But, not just that.

The 49-17 loss to the Thunderbirds marked the Purple-and-Gold's heaviest defeat in nearly four years since a 52-10 road setback to Lampasas during the 2019 season.

How long ago was that?

Long enough to have occurred during the Panthers' final season as a Class 4A program in a campaign that saw them finish with a 7-6 record.

Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker took the blame for this one squarely on his own shoulders.

“We obviously didn't play very well today and all the fingers can be pointed at me,” said Walker. “I didn't have our guys ready to play football today and I'll do a better job of that moving forward.”

After the Panthers received the opening kickoff on a day when they were decked out in their all-white uniforms – including white helmets preferred to the usual purple – the offense quickly went nowhere and was forced to punt.

Conversely, Wagner – dressed in all black on a day when temperatures soared above 100 degrees – made it look relatively easy when senior fullback Brayden Prasse broke through the Liberty Hill line and sprinted 59 yards for the game's first points and a 7-0 lead.

The visitors got the ball back on its own 35-yard-line and drove to the Wagner nine, but were forced to settle for Connor Hawkins' 27-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Liberty Hill caught a break on the next play from scrimmage when the Thunderbirds' Juan'Yae Taylor scored from 75 yards out, only for the score to be nullified by a holding call.

But, the respite was short-lived as Wagner's Davion Anderson scored from 29 yards out later in the drive and it was 14-3 at the end of one quarter.

While the hosts were having their way moving the ball, the Panthers' vaunted Slot-T attack couldn't seem to get on track, which forced Liberty Hill to surprisingly take to the air, with sophomore quarterback Jack Pitchford dropping back to pass on multiple occasions.

Pitchford first hooked up with senior Noah Long for a 28-yard gain before finding sophomore tight end Jett Harrison down the middle on a subsequent drive for 17 more.

However, the Panthers' defense was gashed once again when Taylor scored the first of his three touchdowns from 50 yards out and it was 21-3 at halftime.

Liberty Hill's offense finally began to produce some points in the third period, as Jack Pitchford and senior fullback Ben Carter had touchdown runs of 11 and seven yards, respectively, only to be answered by another pair of Wagner scores, including Prasse's second long-distance run of the day with a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage following Jack Pitchford's six points.

Carter's score got the Panthers within 35-17 with 1:01 left in the third quarter, but that was all the offense could muster on this afternoon, while the Thunderbirds tacked on another pair of touchdowns in the fourth to secure victory.

According to Walker, his team failed to begin the contest with its usual intensity – which he also took on himself, while also crediting the opposition.

“We came out flat today – that's not us, that's not how we play football,” said Walker. “But, hats off to Wagner – they came out and had a great game plan and their coaches did a great job. Bottom line is I need to do a better job getting our players prepared and I didn't do a very good job today.”

In all, Pitchford completed 3-of-6 passes for 84 yards with one interception, including a 39-yard strike down the right sideline in the fourth quarter to older brother, senior halfback Joe, who also rushed 16 times for 86 yards.

Walker said he had no choice but to put the ball in the air to try to get back into the game.

“They were stuffing us,” he said. “When you stuff us, we have another option, so we had to throw it.”

Overall, though, Walker believes the offense will eventually reach its usual highly-efficient stride.

“Our offense will hit its groove,” he said. “We made some changes on the offensive line this week that will benefit us in the long run.”

Liberty Hill (0-1) will next host Hutto in the home opener on Friday at Panther Stadium and Walker knows he and his team have much work to do before welcoming the high-flying Hippos before facing Georgetown and Rouse in the following weeks.

“It's not an easy road,” said Walker. “In fact, it'll probably get more difficult because Hutto has a great ballclub.”