Liberty Hill traveled south to San Antonio to face Mercedes in a second-round Class 5A Division II playoff contest on Friday night, but by evening's end, it was the Panthers who looked more like a luxury automobile running on all cylinders.

Noah Long, Joe Pitchford and Ben Carter each scored a pair of touchdowns in a 63-14 victory over the Tigers at Gustafson Stadium that now propels them into a regional matchup with Alamo Heights next week.

Pitchford, in particular, stood out in his return following a five-game absence due to an injury suffered in Week 6 on his first carry of the game during a 70-10 road win over Cedar Creek and Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker was happy to have the burly halfback once again rumbling through and over tacklers.

“Joe got cleared this week and it's exciting to have him back,” he said. “He's a big part of this program and a big part of this team, so having him back is huge – especially for this playoff run.”

However, it was Mercedes that struck on the scoreboard first in taking the opening kickoff and promptly marching down the field for a 6-0 lead – an occurrence Walker attributed to his defense not being ready.

“We came out flat defensively,” he said. “I don't know if I need to get on them a little more before we come out. We let them have a little here and there, but then guys stepped up and played a lot better.”

One of those who upped his level of play was senior defensive lineman David Morris, who recovered a pair of fumbles in the game, including one of which he returned 20 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to increase the Panthers' lead to 21-6 following a pair of Long scoring runs from 25 and 31 yards, respectively.

Morris said once he scooped up the loose ball on the run, he was certain he would find the end zone for six points.

“Once I got the ball, everyone was just on the ground in a pile, so I knew I was going to score,” he said. “I just didn't want to drop it.”

Walker said Morris continues to find his groove as the campaign carries on.

“David has been getting progressively better all year long,” he said. “He's coming into his own and playing really good football.”

Pitchford scored the first touchdown of his comeback after Morris' bonanza and it was 28-6 after the opening quarter of play.

After the Panthers' defense had shook off its early-game malaise, it stopped Mercedes on a 4th-and-1 at its own 34-yard-line on the ensuing series and Liberty Hill got the ball back as the second quarter got underway.

Following back-to-back Carter bursts of 18 and eight yards, respectively, Pitchford did the rest from nine yards out to make it 35-6 after only eight seconds of the period had expired.

Up to that point in the proceedings, Carter was the only member of Liberty Hill's starting backfield that hadn't yet visited the end zone, but the junior fullback changed that in a hurry with a pair of his trademark, up-the-middle sprints, the first from 44 yards out and the second from 58 and the Panthers held a commanding 49-6 halftime lead.

With many of the starters on both sides of the ball playing the role of sideline spectators in the second half, Luke Miller scored in the third quarter and Jackson Hines in the fourth – both on 13-yard runs, before Mercedes bookended the Panthers' offensive outburst with the final score of the evening to provide the final margin.

Carter led Liberty Hill with 147 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns to give him a team-leading 23 on the season, while Pitchford gained 86 yards on four attempts and a pair of scores.

Liberty Hill (11-1) will next face Alamo Heights (11-1) next Friday at a yet-to-be-determined location in a rematch of the teams' meeting in the state quarterfinals last season – a game the Panthers defeated the Mules in by a score of 43-40.

“Going to be a tough game and a great game,” said Walker. “But, tonight, I'm just proud of our kids and our coaches – we had a great week of practice.”