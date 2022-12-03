Just as in their previous win over Alamo Heights in last week's third-round playoff victory, the Panthers played a close game against Flour Bluff on Friday in leading the Hornets by a single point at halftime, 28-27.

However, while the game against the Mules came down to the final play before it was decided, the Purple-and-Gold put their opponents away this week in the second half of a 63-43 win at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio – a victory that propels them into the Class 5A Division II state semifinals next week.

With starting running backs Noah Long and Joe Pitchford limited due to injuries, more of the rushing load fell on the shoulders of senior quarterback Reese Vickers, who responded with 226 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns, including a 45-yard gallop at the end of the third quarter that all but assured victory.

Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker praised his signal-caller for his ability to deliver when the stakes were highest.

“You know, Reese is just a Liberty Hill kid,” he said. “He's a tough, hard-nosed kid and he knew we needed him tonight and stepped up and had a great game. Reese is a determined young man and he wasn't going to let this be his last football game tonight.”

Vickers credited his line for providing him with running lanes throughout the contest.

“With the holes my offensive line was opening up,” said Vickers. “Anybody could've run through them.”

Perhaps a bit modest, but the Panthers did manage to roll up 549 rushing yards on the evening – a high number even by their lofty standards.

However, it was the Hornets who got on the board first with a 27-yard scoring pass from sophomore quarterback Jayden Paluseo to senior wideout Kyler Meschi for a 7-0 lead with 9:04 left in the opening quarter.

But, the Panthers quickly responded on the ensuing possession in typical Liberty Hill fashion, marching 75 yards on 13 plays with Jaxson Hines scoring on a one-yard run to level the score, which was followed by a four-yard run by fellow junior Ben Carter with 1:15 left and it was 14-7 after one period.

Early on, Flour Bluff was having some success in the passing game, as Paluseo found open receivers time and again, including completing four passes on a scoring drive that ended with with a three-yard run by Jose Martinez to tie the contest at 14-14.

Vickers began the next drive with an eight-yard rumble, before Hines broke loose on a 42-yard sprint in setting up Vickers' first touchdown from 14 yards out to restore the lead to 21-14.

After Vickers and Martinez had traded another pair of scores for their respective sides, Carter went up the middle on a 49-yard touchdown run, which was in turn once again answered by the Hornets when Meschi caught his second scoring pass from Paluseo on a 25-yard play, which would've sent the game to the half even, if not for senior safety Carlton Schrank blocking the extra point on the previous Flour Bluff touchdown, which left the Panthers with a 28-27 lead at the interval.

Liberty Hill gambled with an onside kick to begin the second half and it was one that paid off as the Panthers recovered the Connor Hawkins effort, then methodically marched 55 yards on 11 plays, including a Vickers 18-yard scoring run and a 35-27 lead after having used up nearly half the third quarter in the process.

On the ensuing Flour Bluff possession, Schrank intercepted a pass, giving the ball right back to the Panthers.

Walker credited Schrank with helping his team maintain positive energy at that point.

“Carlton runs our defense on the back end and I'm just so proud of how he played tonight,” he said. “His two interceptions were huge, especially the first one because it gave us all the momentum.”

After extending the lead to 42-27 on a one-yard Carter run, the teams traded turnovers during a sequence that set the pendulum swinging in Liberty Hill's favor once and for all.

Moments after Liberty Hill's Samuel Knox had recovered a Flour Bluff fumble inside the Hornets' 25-yard-line, Flour Bluff's Connor Tyler scooped up a fumble with the Panthers on the doorstep for a score that certainly would've put the game out of reach and returned it 93 yards for a 14-point swing that gave Flour Bluff hope at 42-35 with 0:27 left in the fourth.

However, just as quickly as the Hornets had regained some momentum, Vickers called his own number on the first play from scrimmage on the next series and scored from 45 yards out and Liberty Hill led, 49-35 entering the fourth.

Walker said his team's calm, cool, collected reaction after Tyler's touchdown was simply another example of its resolve.

“Something like that just says so much about our kids – they're resilient,” he said. “I've told them before adversity is going to strike in life, so when it does what are you going to do? You're going to keep on swinging and that's what they did tonight. They didn't worry about what they couldn't control and controlled what they could.”

All that was left at that point in the proceedings was for Carter to add another pair of touchdowns – his fourth and fifth of the game – from 28 and two yards, respectively, before Paluseo added his third scoring strike of the night to Wyatt Elwood to close out the scoring.

Finally, Schrank intercepted a Paluseo pass for his second of the contest and all Liberty Hill had to do was kneel in the victory formation.

Carter finished with 148 yards on 17 carries and his five trips to the end zone increased his team lead to 30 on the season.

Liberty Hill (13-1) will next face Port Neches-Groves (12-2), who defeated Fort Bend Marshall, 29-21, in the Region 3 final, in the state semifinals next Friday with a chance to compete its season-long quest to return to the title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

But, first things, first, said Walker.

“We're not going to worry about that right now,” he said. “We're going to focus on Port Neches-Groves – they're a great football team and we're going to have our work cut out for us.”