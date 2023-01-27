In soccer, it's difficult to score without the ball and during Friday night's home district clash with Rouse, Liberty Hill found themselves chasing possession for the majority of a 3-0 loss to the Raiders.

All throughout the contest, the visitors were able to maintain control of the proceedings with precision passes that ultimately led to scoring chances.

Liberty Hill head coach Felix Esparza said when the opposition provides that kind of a challenge, it's difficult to overcome.

“When you have high-caliber players you're playing against like they have, it's always tough,” he said. “They have great leadership and great senior players.”

Early on, it was Panthers goalkeeper Angel Cardenas who was quickly called on to make a save in the fifth minute on a chance by Rouse's Brendon Fournier, who would prove to be a menace to Purple-and-Gold defenders all night.

Shortly thereafter in the ninth minute, Cardenas was forced off his line in charging out to smother a through ball that had found its way through the Liberty Hill defense to an onrushing attacker.

Finally, in the 10th minute, Marcello Bravo got the first Panthers shot on goal away, only to be dealt with by Raiders keeper Jake Loofs, who secured the ball before it could find the back of the net.

In the 24th minute, Cardenas made a save for the highlight reels when the freshman lunged toward the top right corner of the net to punch away a thunderbolt that was ticketed for the upper 90 in keeping the game scoreless.

However, seconds later on the ensuing corner, it was Rouse's Carlos Manzano who collected a loose ball inside the six-yard box as it pinballed off several players and smashed it into the side netting inside the left post for a 1-0 Raiders lead in the 25th minute.

Fournier continued to terrorize the Panthers from box to box and in the 32nd minute, the senior midfielder stole the ball near the halfway line, then quickly advanced it to a streaking teammate before getting a pass back at the end of a run into the Liberty Hill box and beating Cardenas to increase the Raiders' advantage to 2-0, which was where the score remained at halftime.

Esparza said Fournier is the icing on the cake of a squad that functions like a well-oiled machine.

“He's just a solid guy,” he said. “He has great lateral movement and great vision, but their entire team is well-coached – hard to game-plan for and even harder to execute against.”

Panthers freshman Daniel Gutierrez let fly with a shot in the 53rd minute that was saved, which was followed in the 64th by a chance when Andrew Marshall broke through the Rouse defense and collected a pass only to shoot into the hands of the keeper.

Bravo had Liberty Hill's final opportunity to ruin the Raiders' clean sheet in the 78th minute with a shot off a corner that was saved before Fournier closed out the scoring with his second goal of the evening in the 79th minute to provide the final margin.

If not for the heroics of Cardena in goal, the scoreline could've been harsher, as the Panthers keeper made six saves in the game – a fact that was appreciated by Esparza in the aftermath.

“We saw Angel's potential last year as an eight-grader,” he said. “He showed up every day over the summer, proved to be a hard worker, won the starting spot and we're grateful to have him.”

Currently, the Panthers are without junior striker Dhar Ramsingh, who is still on the mend from injury, which leaves a void up front that a committee of players has combined admirably to attempt to fill, said Esparza.

“I've asked a little more of some guys to step into Dhar's shoes, but it's hard,” he said. “But, we have guys like Andrew Marshall, Marcello Bravo, Caden Glenn and Chay Luna that have been doing a great job, but the whole team is looking forward to getting Dhar back.”

Liberty Hill (5-7, 0-2) will next face Leander on Tuesday and Lehman next Friday before returning home to host Lockhart on Feb. 7 and Esparza is banking on finding solutions to questions sooner rather than later, he said.

“We're going to go back, look at film and fix what needs to be fixed,” said Esparza. “We can't dwell on this loss because we have a tough game on Tuesday and we're going to have to bring our 'A' game, but I'm confident in the leadership our juniors and seniors are showing.”