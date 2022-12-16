Time and again during Liberty Hill's home non-district contest against Georgetown on Friday night, the Panthers and Eagles made runs at each other with ebbs and flows for both sides throughout.

However, it was Georgetown that eventually held off the home side for a 58-56 victory.

Liberty Hill head coach Blake Boren said the runs that shifted the game's momentum back and forth are just part and parcel for what to expect whenever the ball goes up.

“Honestly, that's kind of the nature of basketball,” he said. “For awhile, it seemed like whoever had the ball last was going to win.”

After senior Paul Maderia opened the scoring for the Panthers, it was junior Travon Williams who brought the house down with the first of four dunks on the evening.

But, the Eagles quickly responded with a 3-pointer from Kai Canfield in taking a 7-6 lead before senior Aaron Hurst was heard from for the first time with a basket-and-one, followed by a three, then a bucket from Gunter Daniels and Liberty Hill led, 16-13, after one period of play.

Once the second quarter got underway, Williams continued to stamp his authority on the proceedings with another five points in the period, but Georgetown was able to wrest away a 27-25 halftime advantage.

After scoring only six points in the opening half, Hurst emerged from the halftime locker room and immediately hit a pair of free throws followed by a 3-pointer, then a two – a personal 7-0 run that put the Panthers up 32-30.

According to Boren, Hurst is playing this season with a renewed intensity that has coinciding with his move into the starting lineup.

“Aaron was our sixth man last year, so he didn't necessarily get to play as much,” said Boren. “But, now he's a captain and a leader and I play him in different positions. At the end tonight, he really responded – he wanted to be on the ball and his leadership showed.”

But, Canfield hit back with back-to-back-to-back threes, followed by a two on his own 11-0 run for the Eagles as they opened up their biggest lead of the night at 41-32.

In response to that barrage, the Purple-and-Gold went on an 11-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters during which Williams poured in seven points, including back-to-back dunks – the second of which was the result of a steal – to go with a three from the corner in restoring the lead to Liberty Hill at 44-43 with 7:06 left in regulation.

But, as they had done all game long, the Eagles kept their composure and it was sophomore Ryan Dupre who made the difference down the stretch, scoring 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, including seven straight points to help seal the deal.

Hurst and Williams each led Liberty Hill with 19 points, while Canfield and Dupre each scored 19 for Georgetown.

Boren said Williams brings a dynamic of a different kind to the team.

“We've never had somebody here who could fly like Travon can,” he said. “When you get dunks like that, it really brings energy and momentum – what a weapon to have.”

Liberty Hill (8-8) will next open district play at Leander on Tuesday at 2 p.m. and Boren is confident his team is ready.

“Our record is teetering at .500 right now, but we've played some really tough teams,” he said. “But, with the way we play, if we play hard enough, everything else should take care of itself.”