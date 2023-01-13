Liberty Hill entered Friday night's home district contest against Glenn averaging nearly 70 points per game this season, while the visiting Grizzlies had only put an average of 50 on the board over the course of the current campaign.

Luckily for the visitors, they only needed that much in a 53-43 win over the Panthers in a game that was played at a rather pedestrian pace, particularly in the first half.

Gunter Daniels and Toby Rimann hit a two and a three, respectively, on Liberty Hill's first two possessions, but those five points in the game's opening moments would represent half of the Panthers' output for the first eight minutes.

Fortunately for the home side, Glenn could muster a pair of buckets and Liberty Hill led, 10-4, after one period of play.

However, what the Grizzlies lacked in the opening quarter, they quickly found in the second stanza by going on an 11-2 run in taking their first lead of the night at 13-12 with 2:08 left in the half.

Daniels scored the final seven Liberty Hill points of the half on a pair of baskets sandwiched around a goaltending-call-and-one and the Panthers led, 19-17 at halftime.

Panthers head coach Blake Boren attributed the lack of offense by both teams in the first half to the dogged defense both played.

“Both teams were being patient with their shots and both were running zones,” he said. “So, there wasn't a whole lot out there and the press they play is designed to slow you down and they were effective with it.”

After the teams combined for only 36 points in the entire first half, both sides emerged for the second with a renewed intensity in putting up only one point fewer in the third period, with Glenn outscoring the Panthers by a 19-16 margin.

Boren said by that point in the proceedings, both sides were properly into the rhythm of the contest.

“I think both teams were just comfortable with the flow of the game,” he said. “When you start a half, there are no fouls on anyone, so you're not playing tense and can be more uptempo.”

Senior forward Aaron Hurst came off the bench for his first appearance of the evening and made an immediate impact, scoring 10 straight Panthers points including a pair of 3-pointers, but the Grizzlies still led, 36-35, entering the fourth.

After Glenn's Kristofer Benham had poured in 10 points in the third period alone, it was teammate Tristan Marshall who took the baton in the fourth by scoring six points in helping seal the deal for the Grizzlies, while the Panthers were held to only eight points in the period.

Daniels led Liberty Hill with 14 points, while Hurst added 10 in defeat.

Liberty Hill (15-10, 3-2) will next host Cedar Park on Tuesday with a chance to reverse the slide it has been on in dropping consecutive contests following a three-game winning streak to begin district play.

In order to do that, Boren will rely on seniors Daniels, Hurst, Paul Maderia and JT Peterson, he said.

“All year, I've relied on my seniors – we have four really good ones,” said Boren. “They've been able to develop chemistry with the juniors and sophomores, so I'm going to continue to rely on them. They all like each other, I like them and our entire team, so we'll just go back to work and be fine.”