All season long, the Panthers of Liberty Hill were on a mission to return to the place their season had ended in disappointment last year – the Class 5A Division II state championship game – only this time to emerge victorious.

However, following a postseason run that saw it steamroll all the way back to the state semifinals for the third straight year, the Purple-and-Gold were unable to take that last step in falling to Port Neches-Groves by a score of 42-14 on Friday night at Legacy Stadium in Katy.

In the aftermath, Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker was most crestfallen for the players that won't have another chance next season.

“It definitely hurts – any time things come to an end,” he said. “But, especially for these seniors – they worked extremely hard for the past four years and have given everything to this program, so for them not to go out on top – because that's our expectation – it hurts and it's frustrating.”

Early on, the Panthers found out first hand what they were up against, as the Indians took the opening kickoff and methodically mixed a series of runs and passes that resulted in a 36-yard field goal at the end of a 12-play, 75-yard drive that used up nearly half of the first quarter.

But, once the Liberty Hill offense finally took to the field, it seemed like business as usual, when on the third play of the drive, junior fullback Ben Carter sprinted away from the Port Neches-Groves defense on one of his patented long touchdown runs – this one for 83 yards – and just like that, the Panthers took a 7-3 lead.

However, before the first period wound down to its completion, Indians senior quarterback Cole Crippen found wideout Chance Prosperie for a 29-yard scoring pass to give Port Neches-Groves the lead right back, although a missed extra point left the score at 9-7 entering the second.

After the Panthers were forced to punt on their next possession, Crippen struck again, first on a 48-yard play to Landon Guamere, then again to his fellow senior for a nine-yard touchdown pass to make it 16-7 only 1:18 into the second period.

On the ensuing series, a Panthers fumble set up another Indians field-goal – this one from 34 yards – and it was 19-7.

Liberty Hill then set out to get back into the game on the next possession when freshman Jack Pitchford picked up 36 yards on a nifty run before Carter broke loose for another 20, leading to a one-yard Jaxson Hines run to close the gap to 19-14 with only 1:04 left until halftime.

But, that was certainly enough time for Crippen to quickly lead the Indians down the field on an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive that culminated with a five-yard pass to Shea Adams in making the score 25-14 with 0:02 left before the half ended.

Port Neches-Groves features a massive offensive line that continued to open holes for running back Isaiah Nguyen all night, as the shifty junior had runs of eight, seven and 16 yards on the Indians' opening series of the second half before Crippen snuck in from a yard out to increase the lead to 32-14, which was the score entering the fourth quarter.

Defensively, they proved just as stubborn with a mix of size and athleticism that frustrated the Panthers' Slot-T attack in limiting them to well below their rushing average for the evening.

Another field goal and a three-yard touchdown run for Adams closed the door on the contest and the Panthers' season in the process.

In all, Liberty Hill was held to a season-low 219 yards rushing, as Carter led with 114 yards on six carries and a touchdown.

Previously, the Panthers' lowest rushing output for the season had been 347 yards in a 35-21 season-opening home win over Wagner and the occasion also marked the first time Liberty Hill had been shut out in a second half since last year's 23-14 defeat to South Oak Cliff in the state championship game.

“What it comes down to is we had opportunities to get stops and make plays and we didn't do it and that's the bottom line,” said Walker. “But, credit to PNG – they have some really talented kids and they're very well-coached.”

Liberty Hill finished the season with a 13-2 record, which included a 6-0 district mark and league championship in advancing to the Class 5A Division II state semifinals for the third consecutive season since the program moved up to the higher classification.

In closing, Walker reiterated the sorrow he felt for his graduating class, while offering words of advice and encouragement for those who will be back.

“To my seniors, I told them 'I'm sorry, I feel like I let you down,'” he said. “But, for the underclassman, to take the way they feel right now and use it to their advantage, that you don't want this feeling again and let's see what we can do next year.”