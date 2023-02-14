Liberty Hill faced a simple enough situation entering its district finale against Rouse at home on Tuesday night, as all the Panthers needed was a win to secure the district's fourth and final playoff spot – regardless of what rivals Cedar Park and Glenn did in their respective games.

However, the tough task was defeating the No. 7-ranked Raiders, who entered the contest having already clinched the district championship with a perfect 13-0 record.

But, for a half, at least, the Purple-and-Gold traded proverbial punches with the visitors and trailed by only three points at halftime before eventually falling by a score of 56-37.

Liberty Hill head coach Blake Boren said the formula for how the game unfolded wasn't complicated.

“In the first half, we hit shots and in the second, we didn't,” he said. “But, Rouse is a good team.”

Now, the Panthers find themselves locked in a three-way tie for the coveted postseason berth with both the Timberwolves and Grizzlies, which is where it gets interesting.

Glenn won a coin flip, which leaves Liberty Hill and Cedar Park to play each other on Thursday at Rouse High School, with the winner of that contest moving on to face the Grizzlies on Friday night for the Class 5A state playoff berth.

Boren said his team must now quickly focus on the gauntlet laid out before it, with potential back-to-back games on consecutive nights to clinch a playoff berth.

“We just have to regroup and refocus,” he said. “We don't want to leave behind the momentum we gained last week (with three straight road wins).”

Rouse quickly jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Jadyn Peterson hit a 3-pointer, followed by a Ray Avery bucket to level the score at 5-5.

Senior Paul Maderia drained a three later in the period, followed by Peterson's second of the quarter to close the gap to 16-11 before Luke Landy gathered in a half-court inbounds pass with 0.5 seconds left and appeared to sink a long-distance 3-pointer to beat the buzzer.

However, the basket was waved off when the officials initially decided Landy hadn't released the shot before time expired. But, after a lengthy conversation between all three officials, the shot was counted and the score was 18-14 after one.

Maderia further reduced the deficit with a basket to open the second before a sequence that saw AJ Roldan score, followed by Travon Williams, who then immediate took a hard charge at the other end of the court, leading to Peterson scoring, which gave the Panthers their first lead of the night at 24-22 with 2:41 left until halftime.

Aaron Hurst hit a shot to make it 24-23 in favor of the home side with 1:25 left, but that was the last time Liberty Hill would see the lead for the rest of the game.

Rouse outscored the Panthers, 16-9, in the third quarter before nearly shutting them out in the fourth, until Jaxson Scott hit a free throw with 0:47 remaining before Jax Hicks knocked a three down for the final points of the game.

Peterson led the Panthers with eight points, while Maderia added six.

Rouse's Amarie Haywood scored 23 points to lead the Raiders.

Despite the defeat, Boren praised his players for having the resolve to rebound from a five-game district losing streak to put itself in a position to possibly still make the playoffs.

“We've had success during this stretch – we've played some games on the road and responded,” he said of the victories over Lockhart (76-39), Glenn (63-40) and Cedar Park (51-29). “My dad (former Liberty Hill head coach Barry Boren) always said 'Either you get better or you get beat.' So, we changed some things to our benefit.”

Just the fact his team has fought back from the brink of a lost season to get to this point is enough for Boren – although making the playoffs would certainly be the cherry on top, he said.

“Win or lose this week,” said Boren. “We've had a successful end of our season.”