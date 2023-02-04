Despite outscoring Hays in the second half of its home game on Friday night against the Hawks – including an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter – Liberty Hill ultimately fell short in a 52-45 defeat.

Liberty Hill head coach Blake Boren said his squad got into the rhythm of the game at that point in the proceedings due to the Panthers' trademark, smothering defense.

“For us, defense turned into offense for us – that's what happened,” he said. “We would get a steal, then a score, another steal and a score and they really didn't have an answer for it. So, that sparked our run, but really we just started playing harder and once that first bucket went, we started getting into that lead of theirs.”

With the score at 40-26 at the outset of the fourth period, senior Paul Maderia hit a 3-pointer to ignite a run that saw the Panthers close the gap to only three points at 40-37 – a sequence that also saw Aaron Hurst, Luke Lande and Ray Avery score to pull the home team right back into the contest.

However, on Liberty Hill's next possession, Lande drove to the hoop and scored only for the bucket to be waved off due to a charging call on what would've been a basket-and-one to potentially tie the score.

Instead, the Hawks went back down and scored on the ensuing possession to complete a five-point swing and kill the momentum the Panthers had built up with the previous burst.

Still, once Toby Rimann drained a three moments later, the Purple-and-Gold had made it once again a one-possession game at 42-39 with only 2:36 remaining in regulation, but that was as close as they would get for the balance of the game.

A second half that saw the teams combine for 57 points followed a lethargic opening two quarters that saw Hays lead, 10-4, after one period and 18-13 at halftime.

In fact, both quarters had started in identical fashion, with Liberty Hill scoring the first four points, followed by Hays runs of 10-0 and 8-0 in the first and second, respectively, to give the visitors the advantage.

According to Boren, the sluggish start to the game wasn't attributed to a game plan to try and slow the Hawks down, but simply just how the early going unfolded.

“We play a fast style and we just couldn't score,” said Boren. “We only scored 13 in the first half, but they only scored 18 – that's not very much – sometimes you do that in a quarter.”

Currently, the Panthers are without senior point guard Gunter Daniels, who is out for the season with a knee injury – an occurrence that has had a ripple effect through his entire roster, said Boren.

“We're still trying to figure things out with our new lineup and rotation,” he said. “But, I think we kind of started to figure that out as the game went on.”

Hurst led the Panthers with 12 points, while Lande added eight, to go with six each from Avery and Rimann in the loss.

Freshman Tacoma Ames led Hays with a game-high 15 points.

Liberty Hill (16-14, 4-6) fell to sixth place in the district standings with the defeat, one game behind both Cedar Park and Glenn, who are tied for the fourth and final playoff spot after both the Grizzlies and Timberwolves also tasted defeat on Friday night.

Next up for the Panthers is a rugged road – literally – as they will play three away games in five days, due to Tuesday's game at Lockhart postponed due to the winter storm that swept across the region.

Liberty Hill will now face Lockhart on Monday, Glenn on Wednesday and Cedar Park on Friday before returning home to wrap up the regular season against Rouse on Feb. 14.

Boren knows his team has an uphill climb on its hands if it's to qualify for the postseason, but also that his team will fight to the end to make that possibility a reality.

“We've been wanting to get to this part of the season where we have all these games,” he said. “Early in the season, you just need practice, practice, practice, but now we're going to go after it and play hard. I'm not saying we're going to win every game, but my biggest deal is I just want us to play hard – like Liberty Hill Panthers always do.”