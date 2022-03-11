The arctic chill that fell over Panther Stadium on a frigid Friday night was countered by the warm hugs and handshakes following the final whistle of Liberty Hill's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rouse in what was the home team's final game of the season.

Liberty Hill head coach Felix Esparza said the occasion was a prime example of the grit and determination his team played with all season.

“Our guys played with a lot of heart tonight – just like they always do,” he said. “They came out here and gave it their best.”

On a Senior Night during which those who played their final games in Purple-and-Gold were honored, the wind chill dipped below freezing as gusts swept across the pitch interfering with any ball not played along the surface.

The blustery conditions played a role in the proceedings, especially early on as both sides attempted to assert themselves, but to no avail, as passes proved to be difficult to connect on for any kind of sustained pressure.

However, the fractured nature of the game lent itself to broken plays resulting in scoring opportunities.

One such occurrence was in the fifth minute when a Glenn shot dribbled behind Liberty Hill goalkeeper Philip Gauntt before being cleared off the line by senior midfielder Garrison Clopton, preventing it from crossing the line and the game remained scoreless.

The Panthers had their first chance of the evening in the 10th minute when Hayden Ehrsam fired a shot at the Grizzlies' goal, only for the senior's effort to drift wide to the right.

Mayson White unleashed a pair of free kicks in the 11th and 17th minutes, respectively, with the first curling just high over the top right corner of the net and the second falling to Sean Snelgrooes, who fizzed the ball wide.

Liberty Hill's final chance of the first half came when senior Greg Miller shot high from the right side and the contest was 0-0 at halftime.

Freshman Luke Phillips replaced Gauntt in goal upon the restart and was forced into a save in the 46th minute after a Glenn break produced a chance.

Marcelo Bravo boomed a free kick from 50 yards out in the 48th minute that required a save by the Grizzlies keeper, which was followed by a Kegan Taggart shot in the 51st that missed the net.

But, right when it looked as if the home side would break on top with the first goal of the game, the visitors cashed in on a Liberty Hill defensive lapse.

After consecutive Liberty Hill chances in the Glenn area failed to produce a goal, the Grizzlies struck at the opposite end moments later in the 67th minute when a run down the left flank resulted in a shot that just eluded Phillips inside the far post and a 1-0 Glenn lead.

“We had a situation where everyone thought someone else had him,” said Esparza. “All it took was one mistake to cost us.”

As the game wore down toward its conclusion, play became more physical as the Panthers were determined to get back into the game with the hunt for an equalizer, while the Grizzlies were savagely defending their slim margin.

Alas, there was no tying goal in the cards and the Panthers were left to rue missed chances in dropping their final contest of the season.

Liberty Hill finished the campaign with and overall record of 7-9-5 and a 3-8-3 district mark that left them in seventh place and on the outside looking in on the postseason.

But, despite the disappointment of the moment, Esparza could reflect back on his rookie season as a head coach with encouragement.

“I knew coming in it was going to be a challenge to change the culture of the program and it was even tougher than I expected,” he said. “But, once the kids bought in and believed in what I wanted them to do, we played well and put ourselves in position to win games.”

Finally, going along with the theme of the evening, Esparza paid tribute to the players he will no longer coach following this season.

“Our seniors did a really great job of laying down the foundation for the future of our program,” he said. “The relationships I was able to build with them are special and something I'll remember for the rest of my life.”