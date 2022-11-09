Last year, both the Liberty Hill girls' and boys' cross country teams failed to qualify for the regional meet in Corpus Christi, so the fact both squads had the opportunity to travel to the Gulf Coast to compete this season was already an accomplishment.

Only fitting then after both Panthers teams finished second at the district meet to punch their respective tickets south, they would once again match each other's result, as both finished 13th in the team standings at regionals.

According to Liberty Hill head coach Kim Holt, her team was on a mission to advance at least that far this time around.

“We didn't make it last year, so our kids really wanted to do better this year,” said Holt. “They were determined and wanted to do better for each other.”

On the individual side of the competition, senior Ryan McCarn posted the Panthers' highest finish with a 32nd-place result in the field of 179 in a time of 16:59.72.

Holt said McCarn certainly came a long way – particularly from a physical standpoint – from when he first arrived as a freshman four years ago.

“When we first got Ryan, he was so tiny,” she said. “Every time we would go out on a long run, his shins would be killing him. But, we always knew he had the ability and once he grew into his body, everything got better.”

For the girls, freshman Laura Jonas got the best result in 43rd place with a time of 20:32.18 in the field of 188 runners.

The first-year high-school runner slowly worked her way up the team rankings all season until finally emerging as the Panthers' No. 1 girl following her fifth-place finish at the district meet, results that will only help Jonas moving forward, said Holt.

“It was great for Laura to go and have that experience,” she said. “Now, she knows what to expect.”

Other Liberty Hill girls' finishers included Kelly Guzman (66th, 20:58.62), Kimberly Guzman (88th, 21:33.59), Megan Smith (91st, 22:02.08), Kentleigh Boswell (127th, 22:16.74), Ashlyn Jarvis (131st, 22:21.19) and Laney McCarn (152nd, 22:57.76).

Cedar Park's Isabel Conde De Frankenberg won the race with a time of 17:47.14.

In the team standings, Boerne Champion won with 75 points, while Liberty Hill was 13th in a field of 24 with 355 points.

On the boys' side, other Panthers finishers included Caden Glenn (55th, 17:27.81), Chay Luna (70th, 17:39.81), Anthony Barreras (82nd, 17:50.76), Brandon Escobar (84th, 17:53.77), Christopher Higginbotham (96th, 18:05.41) and Nick Hogge (160th, 19:21.63).

Ayden Granatos of McAllen Memorial finished first in 15:38.50.

Sharyland won the team title with 126 points, with Liberty Hill in 13th with 279 points in the field of 24 teams.

Holt said the team's success this season was attributed to a renewed drive.

“They were focused on trying to go further than last year,” she said. “We had good leadership within the team.”