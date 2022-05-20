Last weekend on Lake Belton, the Texas High School Bass Fishing Association held its annual state championships and Liberty Hill was well-represented with eight anglers in the competition, including three two-man teams.
The Panthers' duo of Holt Avery and Michael Evans finished ninth in a field of 325 teams with a catch of 10 fish weighing in at 21.28 pounds.
Other Liberty Hill teams competing included Bo Stubblefield and Gavin Salinas (180th, two fish, 7.54 pounds), Christian Hunter and Hayden Griffin (205th, four, 6.63) and Colton O'Dell and Skyler Meuse (269th, one, 2.84).
In the overall team standings, Liberty Hill was 18th out of 132, with 16 fish at 35.45 pounds.