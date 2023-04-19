Liberty Hill entered Tuesday night's home district contest against Hays riding the wave of a five-game winning streak that had vaulted the Panthers into a tie atop the league standings with Rouse.

However, that momentum was halted with a 4-0 defeat to the Hawks in a game that saw the Purple-and-Gold once again struggle offensively in collecting only three hits on the evening.

Chase Maxwell had two of Liberty Hill's hits, but Hays right-hander Cullen Lee was able to keep the Panthers at bay by heavily relying on a breaking ball that largely befuddled the home side, said Liberty Hill head coach Brandon Creek.

“We just have to be better,” he said. “Our guys have got to find a way to stay behind the ball.”

Lee's lack of velocity was the latest in a line of soft-tossing hurlers the Panthers have faced over the course of the district schedule, said Creek.

“Our whole district is like that,” he said. “We haven't seen anyone yet who throws even upper 80s.”

Blaze Milam took the ball for the starting assignment for Liberty Hill and overcame a shaky opening frame to pitch six innings while allowing only one run on four hits with five strikeouts and a pair of bases-on-balls before being relieved in the seventh by Cole Tanksley after throwing 88 pitches.

Creek said Milam was ready to go out for the seventh.

“Blaze wanted to stay in,” he said. “He went there tonight and competed like he always does.”

In fact, after walking Hays' leadoff man in the top of the first, Milam retired the next seven Hawks hitters before giving up a single in the third that resulted in no damage by the visitors.

But, in the fourth, Milam allowed back-to-back singles to open the inning before both helping and hurting himself on consecutive comebackers to the mound.

On the first – with runners on second and third with one out – Milam cleanly fielded the ball, had the presence of mind to check and hold the runner at third, then throw out the batter at first, only to just let the second trickle past his glove to shortstop Tanksley, who bobbled the ball, allowing what was eventually the game-winning run to cross the plate for a 1-0 lead.

The bottom of the fifth proved to be the Panthers' best chance to tie the game, when Maxwell legged out an infield single after grounding deep in the hole at shortstop, then stole second.

Alas, Maxwell was left stranded when Tanksley flew out to center and Logan Dyer went down on strikes to end the inning.

After the Hawks added a three-run homer to left to increase their advantage to 4-0 in the seventh, the Panthers had one last chance in the home half.

Colby Demars – who had doubled earlier in the game – drew a two-out walk, which was followed by a single to right off the bat of Maxwell on a two-strike pitch, to put runners at the corners for freshman pinch-hitter Jordan Andrews.

But, Andrews was caught looking for the final out and the Panthers' winning streak came to an end.

Milam (5-2) took the hard-luck loss despite lowering his team-leading earned-run-average to 0.64 in the process.

Creek said his club must somehow find the means to give Milam some run support.

“We have to do a better job of giving Blaze some help,” he said. “Because he always gives us a chance to win.”

Liberty Hill (21-6, 7-4) will now face Hays on the road on Friday before closing out the regular season with Glenn away next Tuesday and home on April 28.

Creek believes it shouldn't take much to motivate his squad entering the final three contests.

“We have a lot to play for,” he said. “So, we just need to get ready to go compete on Friday.”