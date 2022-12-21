Ryan Jacobs didn't have much time to be disappointed after he and his Liberty Hill teammates returned home after a loss in the Class 5A Division II state semifinals.

Only a few hours following the long bus ride back from Katy, the Panthers' senior defensive lineman found himself on another one heading to practice in advance of the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The All-American Bowl is a series of all-star games held annually in various venues across America since the series was founded in 2013 and features some of the highest-rated college recruits from across the country.

Jacobs was on the East roster for the game that was played on Dec. 12 – only three days after he had been on the field for Liberty Hill's 42-14 defeat to Port Neches-Groves the previous Friday, but nevertheless had the opportunity to play on the same field the Purple-and-Gold fell one game short of.

According to Jacobs, his temporary teammates marveled at the fact he had played for a chance at advancing to a state championship game just hours earlier.

“I was talking to some of the guys on the bus,” said Jacobs. “When they found out I was from Liberty Hill, they were amazed I had just played in a state semifinal and was already there.”

Jacobs played only his senior season for the Panthers after transferring from East View in Georgetown in order to be part of something unique, he said.

“I wanted a better opportunity,” said Jacobs. “Be part of a special team.”

Nothing against his former program, though, he said.

“Don't get me wrong – there were good people at East View,” said Jacobs. “But, the coaching and culture at Liberty Hill are just above any I've ever experienced.”

Jacobs certainly has the game in his blood, as his father, Joe, played at Utah State University before going on to a professional career that included stops with the NFL's Detroit Lions, the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts and three different Arena Football League teams.

“My dad was a defensive lineman, so he inspired me to play the position,” said Jacobs, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 270 pounds. “We both also played baseball, but I decided spending time on other sports took away from football.”

Despite his late arrival to the Panthers program, Jacobs did have an opportunity to integrate with his new teammates several months before the season after transferring to his new school for the spring semester of his junior year.

“What that did was give me a chance to meet and get to know people,” said Jacobs. “I had to earn respect.”

However, the biggest adjustment to life in Liberty Hill was getting accustomed to the rigorous training regimen the program has become known for, he said.

“It was very intense – militaristic, even,” said Jacobs. “During the offseason and the first couple weeks of practice, it took some getting used to because it was so different.”

Once he settled in, Jacobs became a mainstay on the Panthers defensive front in racking up 37 tackles over the course of the campaign – a number that might've been more if not for opposing offensive lines paying extra attention to him, he said.

“I was getting double-and triple-teamed,” said Jacobs. “But, my main job was to take up space and occupy blockers, so other guys could make tackles.”

Jacobs said he had little time for sleep after arriving back home from his last high-school game, as he needed to get ready to leave for Arlington in short order, but once he got there, the experience was one to remember.

“It was awesome – everyone there was good – super-cool,” he said. “It was good for me, especially coming back from Friday.”

Jacobs hopes the Blue-Grey contest – a 37-17 West victory – won't be his last all-star game, as he aspires to a professional career, just like his dad.

“My goal is to make it to the NFL,” he said. “I just need to keep my edge and keep fighting to get better.”