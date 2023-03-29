Usually this season, when Blaze Milam has taken the mound for Liberty Hill, the end result on the scoreboard has been victory.

However, despite another strong outing from the junior right-hander on Tuesday night in their home district contest with Leander, the Panthers dropped a 2-1 decision to the Lions.

Milam scattered eight hits over six innings of work, only allowing one earned run while walking one and striking out six with a 90-pitch performance.

Liberty Hill head coach Brandon Creek praised Milam for his ability to pitch out of trouble and give his team an opportunity to win.

“Blaze has been great and he pitched great again tonight,” he said. “He kept us in the game – he competes and always gives us a chance, so I couldn't be more proud. Blaze did everything he could.”

After allowing a single run in the first and third innings, Milam settled into a rhythm, but that didn't mean there weren't a few bumps in the road during his six innings of work.

Leander loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth, only for Milam to get Adan Salazar to pop out to first baseman Gavin Voth, before striking out Logan Mitchell to end the inning.

Milam's opposite number on the night, Lions starter Hayden Capers, was hurling zeros at the home side despite allowing a pair of walks and a base hit in the bottom of the first before retiring the side with runners at the corners.

In the bottom of the fourth, freshman Carson Sharp led off with a single to center, then Voth beat out a grounder to shortstop and the Purple-and-Gold were poised to score with runners on first and second with no outs.

But, just like in the first, Leander used a double play to help end the threat when Colby Demars lined to short and Sharp was caught off second before Chase Maxwell struck out to end the inning.

Leander once again loaded the bases against Milam in the sixth with one out, only this time it was the Panthers that turned two when shortstop Kade Neuenschwander fielded a ground ball, flipped to Cole Tanksley at second, who then completed the twin killing by relaying to Voth at first.

Once Milam's night on the mound was complete, Tanksley relieved to begin the seventh and pitched around a one-out single to end the inning.

Capers was done after throwing 111 pitches and was replaced by Max Crites for the bottom of the seventh and immediately got into trouble.

Maxwell reached on an error on a ground ball to third, then advanced all the way to third on a wild pickoff throw by Crites, which set up what was ultimately the Panthers' only run of the game.

Pinch-hitter Toby Rimann struck out on a pitch that got away from the catcher and when he ran to first to complete the play, Maxwell broke for home and just slid under the tag to halve the deficit.

Logan Dyer was next up and took a close two-strike pitch for a ball before singling to center to keep hope alive.

But, Carson Riley flied out to left fielder Mitchell, who laid out to make a diving catch to end the game.

Sharp led Liberty Hill's offense, going 3-for-3, while Milam (4-1) was dealt his first defeat of the season.

In all, the Panthers committed three errors, something Creek said needs to be shored up moving forward.

“We have to play catch better – we didn't tonight and we need to get that fixed,” he said. “We also had some noncompetitive at-bats, but that's baseball, so we'll have to bounce back and be ready for Friday.”

Liberty Hill (15-5, 2-3) fell into a tie for fifth place in the district standings with the loss and will play the rematch at Leander on Friday – a contest Creek said his team should be ready for, after some reflection, that is.

“It should hurt tonight,” he said. “Losing isn't fun, especially when you don't play your best. Leander found a way to win tonight and we didn't.