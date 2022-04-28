Last season at this time, the Panthers knew going into their last game of the regular season they needed a victory over Glenn coupled with a Rouse loss to Marble Falls to make the playoffs.

Liberty Hill held up its end of the bargain with a 13-4 road win over the Grizzlies in a contest that was played in a torrential downpour, but the Raiders failed to comply by posting a 12-2 win over the Mustangs and the curtain fell on the Panthers' season.

Fast-forward 364 days to Friday when the Purple-and-Gold will host Glenn in another district-schedule finale, only this time around there's no drama as to whether or not it will be their final contest of the season.

The Panthers enter the game with a 9-4 league mark and have already clinched a coveted postseason berth, so the only thing to play for will be a better seed when the Class 5A state showdown begins next week.

Which is to say, quite a bit considering Liberty Hill can still finish as high as second or as low as fourth depending on how the district's final night of action plays out.

Cedar Park is currently in first with a 10-3 record and will host Georgetown (9-4), while Rouse (9-4) will travel to Marble Falls.

There is a possibility of all four teams being tied at 10-4, in which case the Panthers would lose a tiebreaker to Cedar Park after being swept in the season series by the Timberwolves.

However, Liberty Hill split its games with Rouse and Georgetown, which would require either a one-game playoff for seeding or a coin flip depending on what the respective coaches involved agree to.

Despite the fact his team doesn't need to win to make the playoffs, Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson still wants his players to treat the contest against the Grizzlies as if their postseason lives are at stake.

“We want to approach it like it's a must-win game, so we can go into the playoffs on a good note,” he said. “Especially after what happened last night (Tuesday's 7-3 road loss to Georgetown).”

In that game, the Panthers were perhaps their own worst enemy in committing three errors and leaving eight runners on base in a game that was there for the taking early on after they had fought back to close the score to 3-2 in the top of the fourth after falling behind, 3-0, after two innings.

Although the Panthers went on to lose for the second time in their past four outings, Hutcherson liked the fight his team displayed.

“When we got down early last night, our guys showed the ability to come back,” he said. “It's good to know we have an offense that can get us back into a game.”

According to Hutcherson, resolve is the biggest difference between last season's team and this year's version.

“I just think the maturity our team has now,” said Hutcherson. “They're more comfortable at the plate, better understand the process of pitching and our defense has been much better – last year we kicked the ball around a little.”

Hutcherson added the Panthers will use the game against Glenn to get back on the right track after the setback to Georgetown.

“We talked about finishing by continuing to do what we've been doing good and work on the things we need to be better at,” he said. “We got good at-bats against two good pitchers, so I'll take that any night. But, defensively, we mishandled some routine chances – we can live with not always making the tough plays, but not the easy ones.”

All that being said, though, this season's last-game situation certainly beats last year's, said Hutcherson.

“It's good to know you're in the playoffs ahead of time,” he said. “But, we're still going to treat Friday like it's a playoff game.”