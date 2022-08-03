On Wednesday morning, the rubber began to meet the road for the Panthers of Liberty Hill as the Purple-and-Gold donned shoulder pads for the first time on the third day of practice as it begins the long road in its quest to return to the Class 5A Division II state championship game.

According to senior center Jackson Harrison, the fact the Panthers came up just short of a state trophy last year is the catalyst that is sparking their engines as they set their sights on a return trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“I would say that's the most significant motivating factor,” said Harrison. “It's nice to now actually be starting the season instead of just thinking about it.”

Despite the fact the team has been working out all summer under UIL rules that authorize one hour of practice each day in addition to strength and conditioning, ramping up to regular four-hour practices under the scorching summer sun takes its toll. However, the inevitable, unavoidable aches, pains and fatigue he and his teammates are experiencing at this time of year are part and parcel of the process, although after the first two days, things begin to fall into place from a physical standpoint, said Harrison.

“By the third day, your body begins to get acclimated to the new schedule,” he said. “I know today, I had a lot more energy compared to the first few days when all I did was go home and sleep.”

Harrison is the kingpin of an offensive line that has an entire year of experience under its belt as starters in front of senior quarterback Reece Vickers and junior running backs Noah Long and Joe Pitchford and the seasoning gained last year has galvanized the group, he said.

“Definitely, we're a lot more comfortable going in this year,” said Harrison. “As offensive leaders, we need to get people back in shape.”

Vickers wasn't even the Panthers' starting signal-caller when last season began, only taking over for injured starter Will Szewczyk in the seventh game of the season, so he too enters this campaign full of confidence after that wasn't the case last year, he said.

“Last year, I don't think I was ready to play under the Friday night lights,” said Vickers, who is 9-1 as a starter. “But, this year, I'm ready to start.”

Head Coach Kent Walker said the official start of practice is akin to unwrapping yuletide gifts.

“For us, as coaches, it's like Christmas morning,” he said. “I don't know if there's a football coach in the state of Texas that sleeps at all the night before the first day of practice.”

At this point, the Panthers are on the field bright and early at 6:15 a.m. and practice until around 10 a.m., with intermittent weight-training and film sessions added to the mix afterward in anticipation of the season-opener against Wagner at home on Aug. 26.

But, first up are a pair of scrimmages – against Hays at home on Aug. 12 and a visit to Boerne on Aug. 18 – before rosters are finalized and the games begin to count.

“I'm excited for the scrimmages,” said Vickers. “Because we get to go out and line up against a different color jersey for the first time this season.”

Scrimmages are used by the coaching staff to firm up starters on both sides of the ball and with Liberty Hill's defense losing many of the integral pieces of last year's puzzle to graduation, Walker said the unit is a bit further behind it counterparts across the line, which is opposite of how it normally is at this time of year.

“Usually, the defense is ahead at this point because they're just reading and reacting,” he said. “The offense is usually still installing things.”

Harrison added he and his fellow seniors must shoulder an appropriate amount of the load the entire team will need to carry to achieve its goals.

“As seniors that have been here, we have a lot more confidence and we're comfortable,” he said. “Iron sharpens iron, so we need to do it for the younger guys and show them how it's done.”