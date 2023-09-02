Historically, Liberty Hill and Hutto have brought the best out of each other when meeting on a football field, with high-scoring affairs between the pass-happy Hippos and ground-and-pound Panthers over the years a common occurrence.

However, nothing can compare to what transpired under the lights at Panther Stadium on Friday night.

In a game that featured 22 touchdowns, Liberty Hill prevailed over Hutto by a score of 82-80, as seniors Ben Carter and Noah Long combined for 679 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.

Panthers head coach Kent Walker praised his troops for rebounding from last week's 49-17 defeat to Wagner in a game in which they were roundly outplayed by the Thunderbirds.

“I'm just so proud of these kids tonight and the way they fought – that's the bottom line,” said Walker. “Last week we came out and didn't play very well and I took the blame and that was on me. But, we challenged them this week and they obviously stood up to the challenge.”

Carter and Long were forced to carry even more of the offensive load than usual after fellow senior Joe Pitchford suffered a knee injury and left the game in the opening quarter after having scored the Panthers' first points of the evening on a 30-yard run to tie the score at 7-7 after Hutto senior quarterback Will Hammond had scored from 17 yards out only 34 seconds into the game.

Ironically, Pitchford was starting at quarterback due to an ankle injury suffered by younger brother Jack in last week's season-opener, which had sidelined the sophomore signal-caller, so when the elder was pulled to the ground awkwardly on a run and was helped off, the home side was left without both brothers to navigate the rest of the way.

Senior Carson Hollen replaced Pitchford under center – in addition to his linebacking duties on defense – in running the Liberty Hill offense for the balance of the game.

However, in what could've proved a pitfall for the Panthers, Carter and Long assumed responsibility for filling the void left by their fallen comrade.

After Connor Hawkins nailed a 35-yard field goal to give Liberty Hill a 10-7 lead, Long found the end zone for the first time on a six-yard scamper and the Panthers led, 16-7 after one quarter.

Any semblance of a normal football game, though, went out the window in the second period as the teams combined to score 60 points.

Carter's 51-yard scoring sprint was matched by Hammond on the ensuing play from scrimmage when the Texas Tech recruit hooked up with Keilan Chavies on a 75-yard touchdown pass, the second of three by the sophomore and one of nine scores for Hammond (three passing, six rushing) on the game.

Long scored a pair of 63-yard touchdowns on back-to-back carries before adding a 33-yard score to give the home side a 47-28 lead with only 26.3 seconds left in the half.

But, that's all the Hippos needed to pull a trick from up their collective sleeve when Hammond threw to a receiver downfield, who then lateraled to Chavies, who finished off the 43-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock and it was 47-36 at the half.

Hammond would go on to complete 35-of-45 passes for 653 yards – including 316 yards in the first half, but anything the Hippos could get done in the air, the Panthers could pound out on the ground, as both Carter and Long were over 200 yards apiece at halftime.

As is Liberty Hill's custom, it deferred the opening kickoff in order to receive the ball to start the second half and it was Long who streaked past the entire Hutto team to record the third quarter's first points only 14 seconds into the half with an electrifying 80-yard return and a 54-36 lead.

Carter scored his third touchdown of the game sandwiched in between a pair of Huttos scores, leaving it at 61-52 entering the final 12 minutes of play.

But, each time the Panthers extended their lead back to a seemingly-safe margin, the visitors stormed back – a trend that continued in the fourth quarter.

Carter rumbled in from five yards out and again from 69, but Hammond found senior wideout Alex Green for a 24-yard scoring strike in between, leaving the score at 75-58 with still 8:11 to play, which was more than enough time for Hammond to nearly will his side to victory, as the dual-threat future Division I quarterback scored the Hippos' final three touchdowns of the game from 25, one and three yards out, respectively.

However, in another twist of irony, Liberty Hill senior Jaxson Hines scored on a four-yard run on his only carry of the game in providing what would prove to be the game-winning points.

Carter had 23 carries for 368 yards and five touchdowns, while Long piled up 311 yards on 17 attempts, as Liberty Hill rushed for a staggering 753 yards – an incredible amount even by Slot-T standards.

In addition to Hines, junior Kyle May and sophomore DJ Seaborn also saw action out of the Panthers' backfield, but it was clearly Carter and Long who stole the show – with a little help from some friends up front, said Walker.

“Both of them ran extremely hard tonight, but I guarantee if you ask either of them right now, they would give credit to the offensive line – they did a lot better tonight. But, I can't say enough about Ben and Noah – they put this game on their shoulders.”

Carter was humble after his huge game.

“I don't really look at it like we're picking up the slack for Joe (Pitchford),” said Carter. “We know we have other good backs like Kyle (May) and Jaxson (Hines) who can step it up when we need them.”

As for being the prime participant in such an offensive fireworks display, Carter said it's not something he will soon forget.

“We knew it was going to be a shootout,” he said. “It was really cool to be part of such an explosive game.”

Walker was certainly happy to get the win, but acknowledged the defense has some work remaining.

“We played extremely well in two-thirds of the football game tonight,” he said. “Obviously, the defense still has a long way to go, but offensively and on special teams, we played really well and I'm so proud of the fight we showed because we had some adversity tonight and were able to bounce back and fight through it.”

Walker also had kind words for the Hippos and in particular, Hammond.

“I'm also going to give credit to Hutto,” he said. “Their quarterback is a special football player.”

Following last season's meeting between the teams – a 56-49 Hutto win – Walker expected another offensive battle in the rematch.

“It seems like it's always a high-scoring affair every time we play them,” said Walker. “It's a contrast of styles – they like to throw it around and we like to run it right at you – it's an exciting game for people in the stands, but not for us guys on the sidelines.”

Liberty Hill (1-1) will next make the short trip east on Highway 29 and pay a visit to neighbors Georgetown (1-1) to face the Class 5A Division I Eagles, but on this high-flying night, Walker was content to praise his players.

“What you saw tonight is just our kids – it's how they work and never feel defeated,” he said. “We didn't play as well last week, but we're putting that one to bed. We got better from that game, we're going to get better from this one and I'm excited to see how much better we can get.”