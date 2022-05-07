By the time Carson Riley stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning of Liberty Hill's Class 5A state playoff game against Johnson in Buda on Friday night, anyone in attendance had already seen plenty of action – on the field and in the stands.

So, when Riley laced a single to left to drive home teammates Jack Stavinoha and Garrett Neeley to break a 12-12 deadlock for a 14-12 Panthers lead, it was simply the latest in a line of antics on an evening that saw 27 runs, 25 hits, seven errors, a near riot in the crowd and an eventual 14-13 Liberty Hill victory that gave the Purple-and-Gold a 1-0 lead over the Jaguars in the best-of-three opening-round series.

In fact, once the ball had settled into the glove of Liberty Hill second baseman Trent Eller for the final out of the contest, the two sets of supporters had to be released separately to avoid any post-game mingling that might've sparked further hostilities.

Back on the field, Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson was pleased with the poise and resilience his team showed in the face of adversity in battling out the win.

“After we scored those nine runs (in the fourth), they (Johnson) didn't go away,” he said. “They were able to capitalize on our mistakes, but how we responded after that was just as special.”

Johnson plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, then tacked on another in the second off Panthers starter Cole Jefferson for an early 3-0 lead before the visitors struck back to close the gap to 3-2 in the third courtesy of a pop-up off the bat of Kade Neuenschwander that fell in for an RBI single, followed by a Colby Demars base hit that drove Neuenschwander home.

However, a close, low-scoring game through the opening three frames turned into an offensive showcase in the fourth.

Following consecutive one-out singles by Neeley, Chase Maxwell and Logan Dyer to load the bases against Johnson starter Clark Scallon, Riley cranked a double to right that scored Neeley and Maxwell to give the Panthers their first lead of the evening at 4-3.

Later in the frame, Eller drove in a pair of markers with a double and Maxwell tripled to knock in another pair and Liberty Hill held a commanding 11-3 lead, as 13 Panthers batted in the inning.

But, the Jaguars rebounded in the home half with six runs to level the proceedings at 11-11 in an inning that saw Jefferson get one out before being replaced on the mound by Conner Sherburn, with the pair combining to allow 12 runs in five innings.

Hutcherson said at that point in the game with his team up, 11-3, to begin the inning, he wanted to get another inning of work from his starter.

“We really wanted to get one more of Cole in that situation,” he said. “So, we waited a little bit longer to get him out of there than we normally would have.”

After Brody Blay pitched a scoreless sixth, it was up to Neuenschwander to close the deal in the seventh and despite allowing a run to make it 14-13, the junior right-hander retired Johnson's Cody Templeton to end it.

Riley was 2-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in, while Maxwell went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI to go with a pair of RBI each from Neuenschwander and Eller in the win.

Sherburn (6-0) got the win with Neuenschwander securing his first save of the season.

Liberty Hill (23-6) will next host Johnson on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Game 2 of the series with a chance to close out the Jaguars and advance to the second round.

If Game 3 is necessary, it will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

Hutcherson said Riley's offense and defense were critical in the victory.

“Carson's a guy when the moment gets big, he knows how to control his emotions,” he said. “He's a pretty well-rounded player.”

With the Panthers needing only one more win to advance, Hutcherson was glad to get this one in the win column going home.

“It's big because we have a game lead,” he said. “Now, we just have to find a way to come out tomorrow and get it done.”