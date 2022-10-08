When Reese Vickers crossed the goal line of the south end zone at Panther Stadium on Friday night with under two minutes to play, it marked the final touchdown of the 15 that were scored on the evening in a wild, back-and-forth affair as Liberty Hill defeated Veterans Memorial by a 56-49 score in a hotly-contested district contest under a nearly-full moon on an early autumn evening.

The senior quarterback's 23-yard scamper through the Patriots' defense was an example of the additional threat Vickers provides out of the Panthers' backfield, said Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker.

“We always want to get the ball in Reese's hands because we know what he can do,” he said. “With how our other backs were running tonight, they (Veterans Memorial) weren't watching him very much and the great thing is we don't run him a whole lot, so when we do, it's usually a big play.”

Vickers said the play was there to be had.

“We had already run it a few times earlier,” he said, of the quarterback keeper designed to go around the end of the line. “We made some adjustments at halftime.”

Some adjustments were definitely in order – at least, defensively – for both teams at the interval after a first half that saw 11 touchdowns combined between the sides.

Surprisingly, it was the visitors that got on the board first shortly after receiving the opening kickoff when Patriots junior running back James Peoples took a hand-off on the third play from scrimmage and sprinted 64 yards right through the heart of the Liberty Hill defense for a 7-0 lead only 53 seconds into the game in showing why the 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster has already been recruited by several Division I programs, including the University of Texas.

However, despite the dream start for the Patriots, the Panthers took the ensuing kickoff and embarked on a classic Liberty Hill drive that moved the ball 71 yards on 12 plays ending on a three-yard scoring run by junior Jaxson Hines – who has assumed the starting halfback role from the injured Joe Pitchford – to tie the score at 7-7.

But, Veterans Memorial responded in kind on the next series in marching 75 yards on seven plays, including a 24-yard run on a 3rd-and-3 from its own 49-yard-line by senior quarterback Christopher Irving and an eight-yard scoring run two plays later to give the Patriots a 14-7 lead after one quarter of play.

Second-stanza explosion

If just the scoring that both sides put on the board in the second quarter had been for an entire game, it would've made for a barnburner, as the teams combined to play to a 28-28 tie over the 12 minutes.

Irving (eight and seven-yard runs) and Peoples (55 and 11-yard-runs) took turns tormenting the Panthers defense, while Ben Carter (16 and three-yard runs) and Noah Long (nine and 67-yard runs) did the same for the Purple-and-Gold.

Neither side was forced to punt the entire first half, as neither defense could get a stop, as all but a pair of possessions – one by either team – failed to result in six points.

Following Peoples' second score of the period, which gave the Patriots a 35-21 advantage with only 3:31 remaining until halftime, the teams exploded for three more touchdowns in a span of 1:31, the last of which was Long's spectacular gallop to the end zone, giving Liberty Hill a 42-35 lead at the half.

Walker credited Veterans Memorial for knowing exactly how to exploit his team over the opening pair of periods.

“In the first half, they had a great game plan against us,” said Walker. “We didn't play very well as a defense – we played on our heels.”

Different half, different story

Once the second half got underway, it seemed as if both sides were still winded from the frenetic first, as the overall pace slowed considerably.

After the hosts received the opening kickoff, they moved the ball to the Veterans Memorial 14, where they passed on a field goal and went for it on 4th-and-6, only for Long to be stopped for no gain and a turnover on downs.

But, the Patriots were unable to take advantage, as they fumbled the ball back to the Panthers after driving to the Liberty Hill 26-yard-line.

Ben Carter began the next series with a 37-yard run, then finished it off four plays later with a 12-yard touchdown run to pull the Panthers even at 42-42, which was where the third quarter ended.

It didn't take long, though, for the Patriots to restore their lead, though, as they recovered a Panthers fumble at the Liberty Hill 20, with Irving scoring from one yard out to make it 49-42.

Long's second long-distance touchdown of the night was especially a thing of beauty as the junior cut to the outside and sprinted down the left sideline to the end zone as if he had shot out of a cannon, outrunning the entire Veterans Memorial secondary in the process to tie proceedings at 49-49 with 8:07 left in regulation.

Last-minute drama

Right when it seemed as if the Patriots would once again reply, the Liberty Hill defense finally got the big stop it needed in forcing a punt that pinned the Panthers at their own 7-yard-line.

With 6:18 left on the clock, Vickers led the offense on a 11-play, 93-yard drive – highlighted by Hines' 35-yard run – before the signal-caller scored the eventual game-winning points.

However, Veterans Memorial had one final chance, taking back the ball with 1:48 left on its own 25.

First, Irving hit Raki Brazile for a 41-yard gain on first down, then two plays later took a shot downfield, only for Liberty Hill to be called for pass interference in the end zone, which incurred a 15-yard penalty, placing the ball on the 20.

But, following an incomplete pass on first down and a pair of short runs on second and third, it came down to a 4th-and-3 on the 13, when senior safety Colin Brandt stopped a Patriots ballcarrier short of the marker to secure victory.

Long led Liberty Hill with 24 carries for 263 yards and three touchdowns, while Carter ran 21 times for 231 yards and three touchdowns, with Hines adding 81 yards on nine attempts and a touchdown and Vickers posting six carries for 67 yards and a score.

In all, the Panthers rushed for a season-high 642 yards.

Liberty Hill (6-1, 3-0) remains in sole possession of first place in the district standings with the win, one game in front of Bastrop (2-5, 2-1) and will play at Lockhart (4-2, 1-1), which had a bye this week, next Friday.

According to Walker, the defensive turnaround by his team was stoked by stern words during a halftime team talk.

“We just challenged them,” said Walker. “Our coaches did a great job of game-planning the second half in making adjustments and our kids responded and executed that game plan very well.”