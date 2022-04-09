The way Liberty Hill's district road game against nearby neighbors Glenn began on Friday night, it looked as if it was going to be a long night for the Panthers after their short trip south on County Road 279.

However, after falling behind, 2-0, in the first inning, the Purple-and-Gold recovered to score six unanswered runs in a 6-2 victory over the Grizzlies.

Conner Sherburn started the game on the mound for Liberty Hill and immediately got into trouble in the opening frame by allowing five hits to the first six Glenn batters of the game.

A potential flood of runs might've crossed the plate, though, if not for a superb defensive play by the Panthers when Grizzlies leadoff man Brett Hall sent a drive to the right-center field gap for a double, but was out trying to stretch it to a triple on a perfectly-executed relay from right fielder Colby Demars to second baseman Trent Eller, who then fired a strike across the diamond into the waiting glove of third baseman Kade Neuenschwander, who applied the tag to a diving Hall for the first out.

Four singles and a sacrifice fly later and Glenn had a 2-0 lead, although it could've been worse if not for the defensive gem, as Sherburn eventually worked his way out of the frame with limited damage.

The Panthers' offense struck right back in the top of the second with the benefit of some good fortune when Demars popped a ball up high into the bright early-evening sky that fell between a trio of Grizzlies defenders in shallow left field for a double.

Following a failed sacrifice bunt attempt by Eller, senior shortstop Garrett Neeley muscled a liner to right for an RBI single off Grizzlies starter Holden Harris to halve the deficit to 2-1, while Neeley advanced to second on the throw home with a heads-up play when the ball got away from Glenn catcher A.J. Click for an error.

Neeley then advanced to third on a wild pitch with Jack Stavinoha at the plate, who doubled him home to tie the score at 2-2.

After his early struggles, Sherburn settled down considerably in allowing only one more single in his four innings of work in which he struck out three and walked one in a 64-pitch performance.

Carson Riley drew a leadoff walk in the third before Neuenschwander was hit by a pitch to to put runners on first and second for Demars, who doubled just inside the third-base line to score Riley and Liberty Hill led, 3-2.

The next three frames were scoreless, as Cole Jefferson relieved Sherburn to begin the fifth before the visitors struck for three insurance markers in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

Stavinoha dropped a perfect bunt down the line toward third that stayed fair for an infield single, then stole second with Gavin Voth at the plate before Logan Dyer attempted to bunt Stavinoha to third only for the ball to be misplayed by the Glenn third baseman, leaving runners at the corners for Riley, who lofted a sacrifice fly to right to bring home Stavinoha in, making it a 4-2 game.

Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson said the small-ball approach in tacking on extra runs is part-and-parcel of how he wants the Panthers to play.

“We feel like anybody on our team should be able to lay down a bunt in any situation,” he said. “If they can't, they probably won't be in the lineup.”

But, the Panthers were looking for more than just a single run to pad their lead at that point in the proceedings.

Kash Durkin pulled a grounder to second that was booted for an error, putting men on first and second for Neuenschwander, who lashed a base hit to right that scored Dyer and Durkin to close out Liberty Hill's scoring for the evening.

The final-frame outburst was more than Jefferson needed to close out the contest, as the senior right-hander retired all nine Glenn batters he faced, including six strikeouts, with the final four outs of the game a result of Glenn batters going down on strikes.

In all, Sherburn and Jefferson retired 15 consecutive Grizzlies hitters after a second-inning single by the home side.

Hutcherson said Jefferson may have been fueled by his decision to start Sherburn instead of him.

“Usually, what we've been doing is starting Cole, then bringing in Conner,” he said. “But, for this game, we decided to flip it. We didn't really tell Cole ahead of time, so it might've motivated him a little bit.”

Neuenschwander, Dyer, Demars and Stavinoha each had a pair of hits in the game, while six different Liberty Hill players scored runs on the night.

Sherburn (5-0) got the win, with Jefferson picking up his first save of the season, as the senior now has 41 strikeouts to lead the team in 31 innings pitched, which is also tops for the Panthers.

With district leaders Cedar Park losing to Georgetown, 9-8, on Friday night, Liberty Hill (17-4, 5-2) is now in a five-way tie for first with the Timberwolves, Eagles, Rouse and Leander in what shapes up to be a tight battle as the second half of the district schedule gets underway with the Panthers facing East View on Saturday afternoon.

Hutcherson said his team will need more outings like this one in order to be competitive in pushing for a postseason spot down the stretch of the season.

“We're going to have to duplicate games like this,” he said. “This is what we're going to have to do to make the playoffs.”