Carson Hollen had an eventful evening on Friday night as he and his Liberty Hill teammates hosted Wagner of San Antonio in the season opener for both squads.

Hollen, a junior linebacker, intercepted a pass, nearly returned a fumble for a touchdown and for good measure, vomited while running off the field in the first half after an especially-grueling defensive series.

“I was just waterlogged,” said Hollen. “I drank a ton of water to stay hydrated.”

However, once the sun went down and the mercury along with it, the only ones feeling sick by night's end were the Thunderbirds, whom the Panthers defeated by a score of 35-21.

“A win's a win,” said Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker. “We may have not played as well tonight as we would've like, but they're (Wagner) a good football team.”

At the outset, though, it appeared as if this contest would be like so many other one-sided affairs the Purple-and-Gold has presided over in recent years as Noah Long and Ben Carter scored on first-quarter runs of six and 25 yards, respectively, for a 14-0 advantage after the opening 12 minutes of the game.

Before it was even dark enough for the lights to take effect on the plastic pitch at Panther Stadium, the home side was on the board again just 14 seconds into the second stanza on a Long 56-yard gallop that made the score 21-0.

Then things got interesting.

Following Long's second score of the night, the Thunderbirds began on their own 25-yard-line and marched 75 yards on 12 plays, the last of which was a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Cameron Smith on a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line in ending a series highlighted by a 39-yard gain on a 3rd-and-6 from the Liberty Hill 48 that set up the visitors with a 1st-and-goal at the Panthers' 7-yard line.

After having solved the Liberty Hill defense, Wagner gambled with an onside kick it recovered on its own 48 and 11 plays later, the Thunderbirds were once again knocking on the door with a 1st-and-goal on the nine.

On 2nd-and-goal, Panthers senior defensive lineman Gannon Mixson forced a fumble that was picked up by senior Wyatt Sprinkle and returned the length of the field for an apparent Liberty Hill touchdown.

But, no so fast.

Following a lengthy delay, the officials determined the Wagner ballcarrier's forward progress had already been stopped before the ball popped loose, therefore the play was dead and Sprinkle's sprint to pay dirt was nullified.

Double-bonus for the 'Birds, who got the ball back and scored on a 3-yard pass on 4th-and goal from Smith to senior fullback Jeremiah Chery, only for that score to also be taken off the board due to an illegal formation penalty.

Finally, after the Panthers were assessed with a defensive holding call that gave Wagner a 1st-and-goal at the four, Smith lofted a pass that was caught for a touchdown in making it a 21-14 game with only 49 seconds remaining in the half.

In all, Liberty Hill's defense was on the field for 28 straight plays and Walker said the prolonged shift due to the visitors' trickery was difficult to handle.

“The onside kick took some wind out of our sails, then they scored again,” he said. “We didn't play as disciplined tonight as we would like, but we'll get better.”

Long returned the opening kick of the second half 44 yards to midfield, but after a 3rd-and-6 pass from senior quarterback Reese Vickers to Joe Pitchford fell incomplete, Walker sent junior kicker Connor Hawkins out for a 37-yard field-goal attempt that failed to find its target, sailing just wide of the uprights.

At that point, both sides seemed to hunker down, with punts on three consecutive possessions before the Panthers turned the ball over on downs in giving it to Wagner at its own 28-yard line with 10:54 left in regulation.

For the second time on the night, the Thunderbirds embarked on a long scoring drive, this one highlighted by a 45-yard completion from Smith to sophomore Damarion Kerley, who moments later caught a 15-yard scoring strike from Smith to tie the game at 21-21.

However, following 21 unanswered Wagner points to level proceedings, Vickers took the snap, dropped back and found Long wide open for a 56-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline for a 28-21 lead.

Walker said the Panthers' prolific running game opens up opportunities downfield in certain situations.

“It's a very tough play to stop,” he said. “When they have to sell out against the run and there goes Noah right past, all Vickers has to do is just lay it out for him – it was a pretty pass and a pretty touchdown.”

Once Liberty Hill regained the lead, it was Hollen who stamped his authority on the contest, first with an interception on Wagner's next possession, then a scoop-and-almost-score after recovering a loose ball and returning it 57 yards before being caught from behind at the Thunderbirds' 15-yard-line.

Hollen said he wasn't necessarily surprised he got tracked down before reaching the goal line.

“I'm not a fast player,” he said. “So, I didn't think I'd make it.”

Concerning his pick, Hollen said he knew something was amiss right before the snap.

“I saw the quarterback call No. 12 over,” he said. “So, I just stayed on him.”

Eight plays later on the ensuing possession, Vickers scored from two yards out for the cherry on top and the final margin of victory.

Pitchford led Liberty Hill with 167 yards on 21 carries, while Long had 13 attempts for 104 yards to go with a pair of rushing touchdowns and a scoring reception and junior running back Ben Carter contributed 46 yards on seven carries and a touchdown.

In all, the Panthers' Slot-T offense piled up 322 yards rushing on the evening.

Walker said despite the fact his offensive line rolled up some impressive numbers, there's still work to be done to reach the levels of last season's squad.

“Our offensive line did a great job up front tonight,” he said. “We weren't as clean as we need to be, but we'll get that fixed.”

As for the defense, it's still a work in progress, said Walker.

“We've come a long way since our scrimmage against Hays, but we're still not even close to where we need to be whatsoever,” he said. “I think we played more physical tonight – like a Liberty Hill defense – but 21 points is still too much to give up although we're making steps in the right direction.”