In what ended up being Liberty Hill's best defensive performance of the season, the Panthers' offense failed to get on track in a 28-17 home district loss to Rouse at Panther Stadium on Friday night.

After having surrendered 171 points in the opening three contests of the campaign – an average of 57 per game – the Purple-and-Gold defenders cut that nearly in half and only allowed 14 points in the first two quarters against the Raiders.

Only problem was, Liberty Hill's Slot-T offense was slow in getting started in suffering a first-half shutout, the first time the Panthers had been held off the scoreboard in an entire half since last season's 42-14 state semifinal loss to Port Neches-Grove.

In the aftermath of this defeat, Panthers head coach Kent Walker found it difficult to find any positives for his own squad, while praising the opposition.

“We didn't play well – just disappointed in myself and in the team tonight,” he said. “But, I'll give credit to Rouse – they played harder than we did – that's why it's so disappointing because it's not often I've walked off a football field and felt like somebody played harder, but they wanted it more than we did.”

Rouse gave the Panthers a taste of their own medicine by winning the coin flip and deferring until the second half, but the home side failed to capitalize on receiving the opening kickoff in having to punt from their own 43-yard-line.

From there, Raiders sophomore quarterback London Morgan went to work and facing a 3rd-and-6 from the Rouse 24, hit a wide-open Keller Rogers down the middle and the senior wideout did the rest in sprinting to a 76-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead, which was what the scoreboard read after one period of play.

After Liberty Hill had a fumbled snap recovered by the Raiders late in the opening quarter, the visitors were unable to take advantage when Connor Lyons missed a 29-yard field goal attempt as the second quarter began.

However, when faced with the same situation again following a bad snap on a Liberty Hill punt at its own 20, Rouse cashed in this time when Morgan once again hooked up with Rogers for a nine-yard scoring strike.

After the teams exchanged punts on the next three series, the Raiders led, 14-0, at halftime.

Liberty Hill rushed for only 73 yards in the first half, but was determined to come out for the second half a more potent offense.

However, before the Panthers' offense could take the field in the third quarter, it found itself down by an additional seven points at 21-0 after Morgan finished off a nine-play, 75-yard drive with his third scoring pass of the game, this one an 18-yarder to tight end Mason Rieger to extend the lead.

Finally, Liberty Hill got on the board when senior fullback and leading rusher Ben Carter found the end zone on a 22-yard touchdown run and it was 21-7 with 6:31 left in the third period.

But, a Connor Hawkins 35-yard placement less than a minute into the final quarter was quickly answered by a one-yard rumble by Rouse's Justin Cannon to make it 28-10.

Kennith Gabrielson closed out the scoring with a four-yard run with only 19 seconds left on the clock, which closed the gap to 28-17 and from there, the Panthers' Aiden Camarena recovered a Hawkins onside kick, but there was simply not enough time left and a Carson Hollen pass completed to Jett Harrison was all the hosts could muster before the clock hit zeros.

Carter led Liberty Hill with 19 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Bryce Muchaw added 41 yards on nine attempts, D.J. Seaborn had 36 yards on five rushes and Noah Long 13 carries for 34 yards, as the Panthers rushed for 355 yards in all.

For Rouse, Morgan completed 17-of-19 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The Panthers remained shorthanded in the offensive backfield in missing senior running backs Joe Pitchford and Jaxson Hines, as well as sophomore quarterback Jack Pitchford, but Walker wasn't looking for injuries to blame his team's performance on.

“I could sit here and make excuses all day – we had the kids to win the football game – we just didn't play very well,” he said. “There's a long list of excuses we could make with the number of injuries we have – but we're not going to make excuses, we're going to get better.”

Liberty Hill (2-2) will next open the district schedule at Tivy next Friday and Walker said the conditions his team will enter that contest under aren't the most ideal.

“Obviously, we didn't want to start district going in with a loss, but maybe we'll learn from this and get better – that's what we need to do right now,” he said. “The coaches are going to stay up here and watch film tonight so we can have it ready to go for the kids in the morning, so we can make sure we're getting better. Tivy is going to be a tough opponent at their place next week and we're going to have our hands full.”