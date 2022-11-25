A long time ago, someone said it's not how you start, it's how you finish.

Trailing at halftime by a score of 9-3 in their Class 5A Division II regional contest against Alamo Heights on Friday, Liberty Hill's players weren't quite ready to be done and dusted.

According to senior center Jackson Harrison, all it took to wake he and his teammates up from their first-half slumber was one very serious question.

“We looked around at each other and asked if we were ready for our season to be over,” said Harrison. “The answer was a resounding 'Heck, no.' So, we just came out in the second half and took care of business.”

The result was a spirited second half that saw the Panthers defeat the Mules by a score of 37-32 at Bastrop ISD Memorial Stadium on a rainy, blustery late autumn afternoon – a victory that now advances them to the state quarterfinals.

Second-half shootout

After only combining for 12 points in the opening half – with Liberty Hill trailing, 9-0, after one period of play, the contest came to life in the second half, as both teams got back on track offensively.

However, before the Panthers got going, Alamo Heights senior running back Bennett Flesher rumbled in for his second score of the game from two yards out to give the Mules a 16-3 lead with only 5:32 left in the third on their opening possession of the half.

Noah Long then settled under the ensuing kickoff on his own goal line and proceeded to return it 65 yards all the way back to the Alamo Heights 35-yard-line and the Purple-and-Gold were immediately back in business.

Following runs of five and nine yards, respectively, by Joe Pitchford and Reese Vickers, Long took the handoff on the next play and finished what he had started moments before by sprinting the final 25 yards for a touchdown in closing the gap to 16-10 only 47 seconds after the Mules had scored.

On the very next play from scrimmage, though, Flesher galloped 61 yards for a score to make it a two-touchdown game again at 22-10 after a failed two-point conversion.

Just two plays later, Pitchford took one 60 yards to answer in finishing off a sequence that saw touchdowns scored on three of four plays from scrimmage across only 1:01 and it was 22-17.

Breaking out

Panthers junior fullback Ben Carter had been bottled up in the first half by a rugged Mules defense, but all that changed in a flash when he finally cracked the code and broke free on a spectacular 81-yard scoring run with the clock hitting zeros by the time he crossed the goal line to end the third quarter.

Despite a failed two-point attempt, the Panthers had finally caught and overtaken the Mules with a 23-22 advantage entering the fourth quarter as the rain intensified.

A 23-yard field goal from Alamo Heights' Ethan Ball answered the Panthers' Connor Hawkins' 41-yard first-half placement to once again restore the Mules' lead to 25-23.

However, Carter answered that call and raised with a one-man scoring drive on the next play from scrimmage with his second touchdown of the half, this one from 48 yards and it was 31-25 after a successful two-point conversion with 7:06 remaining in regulation.

After his longest run of the game had only been six yards before his first touchdown, Carter attributed his pair of scoring bursts to an offensive reset.

“We made some adjustments on our blocking,” he said. “After that, I could see the holes a lot easier.”

Not over yet

But, just when it seemed as if the Panthers had firmly wrested control of the contest, the momentum shifted back in the Mules' favor once again when senior quarterback Conley McKenna scored on a keeper from four yards out to get Alamo Heights the lead right back again at 32-31 with 3:41 left.

On the ensuing kickoff, freshman Jack Pitchford returned the ball 40 yards all the way to the Mules' 28 and with the clock ticking down, Vickers and the Liberty Hill offense went back to work.

Long scored his second touchdown of the game from seven yards out with only 0:38 remaining to provide the final margin.

Yet, there was still more drama to be had.

Exhausting its final timeout, Alamo Heights methodically moved the ball from its own 39 to the Panthers' 27-yard line until four seconds remained and there was only one thing left to do.

McKenna dropped back with all of his receivers taking off for the end zone where he sent a pass arcing to the back right side, where the ball was tipped by a Panthers defender before falling helplessly to the ground just inches away from the hands of an outstretched Mules player to seal the result.

“What a game,” said Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker. “I just give credit to our kids and our coaches. Our coaches came out with a great game plan in the second half and our kids did a great job of executing it.”

Indeed, after being held scoreless in the first quarter and to only three points in the entire first half, Liberty Hill exploded for 34 points in the second half as the teams combined for 57 points in a high-flying final pair of periods.

The occasion marked the second straight season in which the Panthers have knocked the Mules from the postseason, after a 43-40 victory in the fourth round last year – a fact Walker said may have led to Alamo Heights' more positive start this time around.

“Once you get to the third round of the playoffs, it doesn't matter who you're playing,” he said. “But, obviously, with us having beaten them last year, they probably came out a little more fired up than we were.”

Joe Pitchford led the Panthers with 187 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown, while Carter racked up 142 yards on seven carries to go with a pair of scores and Long ran eight times for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Walker praised the Panthers' defense for fighting through adversity and finding a path to victory.

“Our kids played well enough to win the game – they kept us in it in the first half,” he said. “I think we could've made a few more stops in the second half to put the game away, but credit to Alamo Heights – they're a good football team.”

Liberty Hill (12-1) will next play the winner of Saturday's Veterans Memorial-Flour Bluff game next week in the state quarterfinals with another chance to advance one step closer to a return trip to the title game.

“We're halfway, there,” said Walker. “You know what they say – teams to remember play in December.”