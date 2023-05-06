On Friday night, Mother Nature intervened to interrupt Liberty Hill's opening-round Class 5A state playoff home game against Champion, causing the contest to be halted with the Panthers trailing by a 9-2 score in the bottom of the fifth.

Some 18 hours later on Saturday afternoon, the game resumed under sunny skies, but the home side was unable to mount a fightback in falling, 9-3, to the Chargers and losing the best-of-three series between the teams by a 2-0 margin.

Despite the defeat and the disappointment that followed, Liberty Hill head coach Brandon Creek praised his players for the season-long effort that saw the Purple-and-Gold win a share of the district championship.

“I'm just very proud of how our guys came out and competed all season long,” he said. “They showed up and worked hard every day, bought into what we were doing – which wasn't easy with a new coach and a new philosophy of doing things – had great team chemistry and are a group of great young men.”

Following a 7-3 loss at Boerne on Thursday night, the Panthers returned home with a chance to force a third and deciding game by sending senior right-hander Kade Neuenschwander to the mound for Game 2.

However, Neuenschwander was let down by three Liberty Hill errors in a first inning that saw the Chargers take advantage by taking a 3-0 lead – with all three markers unearned.

Senior Logan Dyer drew a leadoff walk in the home half from Champion starter Jacob Schwope and was bunted up a base by Chase Maxwell before Colby Demars also walked to place Panthers on first ans second with one out.

But, after Neuenschwander had moved Dyer over to third with a groundout, Carson Riley grounded out to shortstop to strand runners at the corners to end the inning with the score still 3-0 in favor of the visitors.

After surrendering a leadoff single in the second, Neuenschwander got out of potential trouble with the help of a strikeout and Riley gunning down Champion's Cam Logan attempting to steal second to end the frame.

In the bottom of the second, the Panthers were determined to get back into the game and did so.

Andrew Basey was hit by a pitch leading off, which brought Carson Sharp to the plate and the freshman drove a pitch from Schwope high off the left-center field fence just inches from a home run, instead settling for an RBI double that scored Basey, making it 3-1.

Another freshman – Jordan Andrews – ripped another double to left in plating Sharp to bring Liberty Hill back within a run at 3-2 – with still only one out – but was left standing on third when Maxwell flied out to center to end the threat.

Creek said if Sharp's drive had traveled just a bit farther, it could've been a different contest.

“You never know if that ball goes out,” he said. “Momentum in a game like this is huge.”

Unfortunately, that was as close as the Panthers would claw back into the contest, as the Chargers scored six runs in the third, highlighted by a bases-loaded double off the bat of Sam Miller to make it a 9-2 game.

Once the bottom of the fifth rolled around, lightning was sighted and the game was delayed for approximately two hours while the rain eventually rolled in and the decision was made to halt and resume the following afternoon.

Creek said the delay might've provided the Panthers with a respite.

“I thought if anything, it might hurt them more,” he said. “They had to drive all the way back to Boerne, then come back today. But, you never know how these things will work out.”

Once play did resume, the Panthers were unable to cut into the Champion lead further until the seventh, when Dyer led off with a walk, which was followed by a Maxwell single to left and another base-on-balls to Demars to load the bases for Neuenschwander, who popped out to first.

After a Riley sacrifice fly to left brought Dyer home to make it 9-3, it was up to Basey to extend the proceedings, but the sophomore grounded out to second to bring the curtain down on the Panthers' season.

Andrews had taken over on the mound for Neuenschwander (8-2) to start the fourth and delivered four shutout innings of relief with four strikeouts, which impressed Creek.

“Jordan was awesome,” he said. “He pounded the strike zone and was big for us.”

In the aftermath of his team's playoff exit, Creek attributed the ouster to various miscues the Panthers had committed across the pair of contests.

“We just made too many mistakes in this series,” he said. “I thought we hit better, but we grounded into fix or six double plays – a couple with the bases loaded.”

Liberty Hill finished the season with an overall record of 24-9, including a 10-4 district mark.

Creek said he especially felt for his seniors.

“It's tough when you play your last high-school game,” he said. “But, only one team can be smiling at the end of the year, so I'm just proud of our guys.”