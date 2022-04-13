Insurance runs are exactly that – a few extra markers to add on just in case they're needed later on.

So, when Kash Durkin scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning to make the score 5-1 in favor of Liberty Hill in its home district game against Rouse on Tuesday night, it seemed a bit gratuitous.

However, after the Raiders rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh, Durkin's dash ended up being the game-winning run in a 6-4 Panthers victory.

“We were swinging the bat well early,” said Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson. “But, after they made that pitching change, we lost our momentum and it took a couple innings to settle back in again.”

After Panthers starter Cole Jefferson retired the side in order in the top of the first, the Purple-and-Gold broke out the bats in the home half of the frame.

Carson Riley drew a one-out walk to bring Durkin to the plate and the first baseman connected for his team-leading seventh home run of the season to the opposite field in left for a 2-0 Liberty Hill lead – a blast that was his fourth long ball in the past four games.

Kade Neuenschwander and Colby Demars singled before Trent Eller drove an 0-1 pitch to left to plate Neuenschwander to increase the advantage to 3-0.

The teams traded runs in the third before the Panthers scored a pair in the fifth, the second of which was a sacrifice fly to right off the bat of Garrett Neeley for a 6-1 lead.

Jefferson's night was done after going four strong innings, allowing only one unearned run on three hits with two strikeouts and the senior right-hander was replaced by Conner Sherburn, who pitched two scoreless frames until running into trouble in the seventh with the Raiders down to their last three outs.

With runners on the corners and one out, Neuenschwander handled a hot smash down the third-base line and fired a strike to Eller at second for the force, bringing home a run on the fielder's choice to make it a 6-2 game.

Rouse's Colby Diaz and Carter Heinrich followed with back-to-back doubles to close the deficit to 6-4, which was when Hutcherson summoned Neeley from his spot at shortstop and handed the senior the ball.

Three pitches later and Neeley induced a ground ball from the Raiders' Collin Carrejo that was gobbled up by Eller on a couple hops at second before throwing over to Durkin at first to close out the contest.

Durkin was 2-for-2 with a double, home run, two runs scored and two runs batted in, while Eller finished 2-for-2 with two RBI, including a double.

Over the past four games, Durkin is 8-for-13 with four home runs and 12 RBI and leads the Panthers on the season with a .449 average, seven home runs, 26 RBI and 29 runs scored.

Hutcherson said Durkin has become a menace to all parts of the park in recent games.

“Right now, Kash is a pretty hard guy to pitch to,” he said. “He's covering the entire strike zone and hitting the ball to all fields.”

Jefferson (6-1) got the win in lowering his earned-run-average on the season to 2.40, while Neeley recorded his fourth save in as many chances on the current campaign.

After Friday's 6-2 win at Glenn when Sherburn started and was relieved by Jefferson, the script was flipped back to the usual version with the hurlers switching places once again and with good effect, said Hutcherson.

“Cole had a couple tough innings where he had to battle, but fought through it,” he said. “After that, Conner got a little tight in that last inning and was trying to guide the ball a little too much, but we know we have Garrett who we can bring in and throw strikes.”

The race at the top of the district standings loosed up a bit with the result, as Rouse dropped a game behind in second at 6-3, while the Panthers, Cedar Park and Georgetown are all tied for first at 7-2.

Speaking of the Timberwolves, Liberty Hill (19-4, 7-2) will next travel to Cedar Park on Thursday night for another massive game that will go a long way in helping determine not only what team will be crowned district champions, but which squads will secure the four playoff berths available.

Hutcherson likes what he's seeing from his club coming down the stretch, as opposed to last season when the Panthers just missed out on the postseason by a single game in the final standings – something he attributes to a more resilient mentality up and down the roster this time around, he said.

“Last year, we were in a lot of games, but found ways to lose,” said Hutcherson. “Now, we're finding ways to win – so if we just go over to Cedar Park on Thursday and play our game, we have a good chance.”