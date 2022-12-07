Each year, the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association hosts a series of meets designed specifically for the state's elite swimmers – events which swimmers need to qualify for just to compete.
Liberty Hill had a quartet of swimmers qualify for the meet hosted by Northeast Independent School District in San Antonio last weekend.
As the Panthers swim team continues to build in its fifth year of existence, having swimmers participate in a TISCA meet is a benchmark of success to build on for the future.
Freshman Kaileigh Pituch, sophomores Corrina Carstens and Zaria Avestruz and junior Cooper Hardy represented the Purple-and-Gold in fine fashion in the field of 450 competitors.
Avestruz led the way with a seventh-place finish in the girls' 50-yard backstroke in a time of 28.53, while Hardy was 10th in a pair of events in the boys' 1,000-yard freestyle (10:32.29) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:56.65).
In addition, four school records were set or broken with Avestruz's effort in the 50-yard backstroke of 28.46 topping the old mark of 29.51, while Hardy's 5:00.19 in the prelims of the 500-yard freestyle smashed the previous record of 5:03.13 before he broke his own record in the final of the event in 4:56.65, along with setting a new record in the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:32.29).
Liberty Hill will next compete at the Georgetown Invitational this weekend.