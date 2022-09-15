Noah Long had some lofty goals entering his junior season as Liberty Hill's starting tailback this year, especially coming off a campaign that saw him put up astounding numbers as a sophomore last season – 2,008 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Of course, the Panthers played the maximum number of games – 16 – in advancing all the way to the Class 5A Division II state championship game, which certainly helped boost Long's numbers even more while averaging 133 rushing yards per game.

Well, so far this season, Long is averaging 210.7 yards through the Panthers' first three games of the schedule, including 343 yards on 26 carries in Liberty Hill's 49-35 conquest of Georgetown last week.

In addition, the speedy sprinter scored five touchdowns against the Eagles – all in the first half – and already has eight trips to the end zone in all.

Throw in the fact these gaudy stats came against rugged opposition – including Class 6A Hutto – and one can't be blamed for perhaps projecting just how many yards and scores Long might have by season's end.

Record pace

Liberty Hill's single-season record is held by Kyle Harrison, who ran for an incredible 2,872 yards and 40 touchdowns in helping lead the Purple-and-Gold all the way to the Class 4A Division I title game in 2018, averaging 191.5 per game. In addition, that Panthers squad – led by late head coach Jeff Walker – set an all-levels national record for rushing yards in a season with 7,417.

Currently, Long is on a pace for 3,150 yards and 40 touchdowns – eye-popping numbers to say the least.

So, what's been his secret to success?

“Our offensive line,” said Long. “I couldn't do what I do if I had guys who wouldn't go block.”

But, it's certainly more than just the big boys up front blowing up their blocks within the intricacies of the Slot-T – it's their efforts along with a more mature Long carrying the ball with more authority than ever before – something he attributes to a combination of physical and mental factors.

“I've had a lot of growth physically,” said Long, who debuted on the Panthers varsity as a 160-pound freshman two years ago. “But, I'm also not scared like I was back then – you can run faster when you're more upright and I think that's a result of being more confident – I'm a lot more fluid now.”

Opposing defenders can attest to that last statement, as many times they're left grasping at air as if they're trying to tackle water while Long speeds past.

However, another weapon he's added to his arsenal of speed and moves is a healthy dose of strength that lets him now allow tacklers to pick their poison in either being run around – or over.

“All those squats and lunges we do – I could only bench 185 pounds as a freshman and now I'm up to 315,” said Long, of Liberty Hill's rigorous weight-training program, which has him up to a current weight of 185 pounds. “I couldn't break tackles back then, but I can now.”

Along those lines, Long has added yet another skill to his running resume – and a rather old-school one.

“I've really developed my stiff-arm,” he said. “You wait until the tackler drops his hips, then knock him off balance, so he can't wrap you up.”

With his newfound technique, which method of eluding defenders does he prefer?

“It's more fun to run over a guy,” said Long. “But, it's probably more beneficial to go around.”

Running mates

It's not all Long, though, when it comes to the Panthers' backfield, as fellow juniors Joe Pitchford and Ben Carter team up for a formidable trio of runners that all have varying styles.

“When you have guys that can run through or around you, it absolutely destroys defenses,” said Long. “Because you have to prepare for both.”

Long singled out Carter for the yeoman's work the fullback has done in filling in for injured senior Logan Dyer, who is out for the season after a shoulder injury suffered during baseball season last year.

“Ben had some big shoes to fill because Logan was an amazing blocker, but he's done a good job,” he said. “We've played together since youth league and now we're both where we always dreamed of being.”

Proper mentor

During Long's freshman season of 2020, Long backed up Trey Seward, a similar runner with the same type of skill set – an experience he said he learned a lot from as far as becoming the prolific running back he is today.

“I didn't even think I was going to be on varsity – even when I made it as a sophomore, I was kind of surprised,” he said. “But, Trey was crazy good – I never though I'd be his backup. He really knew how to flip the field and find holes to run through.”

Own worst critic

Despite his spectacular stats to start the season, Long won't rest anytime soon in the quest for constant improvement – even down to the smallest detail, he said.

“When I watch film, I nitpick myself a lot,” said Long. “Even something like hitting the hole too wide instead of cutting inside sooner – as running backs, it's our job to make sure the Slot-T is a well-oiled machine.”