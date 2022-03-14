On Thursday, Liberty Hill's tennis team played at a tournament held across three different sites in Kerrville and came home with five winners.
In girls' singles, Ella Bodnar finished first, while Ellis Young and India Young won girls' doubles A division.
For boys' doubles, Holt Avery and Cash Terry won first place in the C division and Sophie Sherman and Joseph Sherman won the mixed doubles A division and Eliza Homorodi and Colin Garner were first in the mixed doubles B division.
Patrick Fay and Ethan Wukasch won the boys' doubles A division consolation bracket, while Michael Evans and Will Gray finished third in boys' doubles B division.