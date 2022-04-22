When Liberty Hill takes the natural-grass playing surface at Leander on Friday night, the Panthers will be one of four teams tied for first in the district standings with an 8-3 league mark, along with Cedar Park, Rouse and Georgetown.

All four have three games remaining with the order of finish – and the playoff seeding that comes with it – up in the air.

Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson said the race for the top spot is remarkable as far as how it's unfolded.

“It's not just that you have good teams at the top,” he said. “You also have teams that are below everybody that are beating people.”

Case in point the Panthers' last outing against Marble Falls on Friday night, as the Mustangs entered the game with a 2-8 record and played the home team tough all the way to the end of a 4-2 Liberty Hill victory, but not before the visitors had the tying runs on second and third in the top of the seventh before Tyler Williams was able to seal the deal with a save.

In the Mustangs' previous game, they had defeated Leander, 6-1, which provided the impetus the next time out against his team, said Hutcherson.

“When you play a tight game against a good team and win, it fills a team with confidence,” he said. “You try to carry over feeling good about yourselves to the next game.”

At this point, the way it stands is the only way the Panthers can miss the playoffs would be to lose their last two games, while Leander won its final two, which means the winner of Friday's game will clinch a postseason berth and the loser will be officially eliminated.

The first meeting between the Panthers and Lions came down to the bottom of the seventh when Kade Neuenschwander scored the winning run in walk-off fashion all the way from first on a double off the bat of Colby Demars for a 5-4 win.

Hutcherson added he hopes the gravity of the current situation is felt by his players, but in the right way.

“I think they're nervous and excited, which are the same emotion,” he said. “It's good if you can channel it the right way and get a little more adrenaline as a result.”

According to Hutcherson, it's no one or two players that have fueled the Panthers' run down the home stretch, but rather success by committee.

“It's really been different guys on different nights,” said Hutcherson. “In recent games, we've had Colby Demars and Trent Eller get big hits for us and if Logan Dyer has a good night at the plate leading off, that sets things up for us offensively and Kash (Durkin) has been really consistent.”

Liberty Hill currently carries a team batting average of .328, with Durkin (.434), Neuenschwander (.413) and Dyer (.403) leading the way.

Durkin has failed to hit safely in only seven of the Panthers' 25 games on the season and leads Liberty Hill with eight home runs, 27 runs batted in and 30 runs scored.

Demars has gotten at least one hit in seven of his last eight contests, while Neuenschwander is one of the hottest hitters at the moment, currently on a five-game hitting streak during which the third baseman is hitting .461 (6-for-13) with six RBI in that span.

Despite a failed attempt at qualifying for the playoffs last season, Hutcherson said he's not surprised at what his team has been able to accomplish thus far.

“I thought we had a shot,” he said. “We played well in our tournaments and I knew if we played well we could beat any team in our district.”