After two weeks to refresh its batteries due to a bye week in the schedule, the well-oiled machine that is Liberty Hill football will resume its season on Friday night with only two games remaining in the regular season with an opportunity to clinch the district championship with a win.

This week, the Panthers will host Bastrop (2-7, 2-3), who are already on the outside looking in as far as the playoff picture is concerned.

However, Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker said not to let the numbers fool you, as the Bears present more of a threat than their record indicates.

“Bastrop is a talented football team with some dangerous athletes that's well-coached,” he said. “They've been on the losing end in some games this season they probably think they should've won.”

Case in point was last week's 35-31 home loss to Lockhart in a game they led, 17-7, at halftime and 31-21 after three quarters, only to surrender a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the fourth to lose.

In fact, the Bears have been a team just good enough to lose on many occasions this season, with their average margin of defeat being only 6.5 points, which is the hallmark of a program that's currently rebuilding, said Walker.

“I know they had a lot of coaching changes down there since last year,” he said. “But, I know (Bastrop Head) Coach (Jake) Griedl is doing a great job.”

Bastrop features 6-foot-5, 200-pound senior quarterback Seth Mouser, a third-year varsity starter that has thrown for 2,047 yards and 14 touchdowns in addition to senior running back Demire Thompson (101 carries, 585 yards, eight touchdowns) and senior wide receivers Julius Baynard (51 receptions, 869 yards, six touchdowns) and Demari Monroe (28, 509, 3).

Bastrop last visited Panther Stadium less than a year ago when the Bears suffered a 57-7 opening-round defeat at the hands of the Panthers in a game that saw Long gain 209 yards on 21 carries with four touchdowns.

In Liberty Hill's last game before the bye against Lockhart, the Panthers were held to 35 points – certainly more than decent by most team's standards – but still tied for the lowest Liberty Hill has scored all season, with the the season-opening 35-21 win over Wagner.

But, senior quarterback Reese Vickers said the Lions had the best defensive game plan of all – simply keep the Panthers' potent offense off the field.

“Lockhart definitely slowed us down,” he said. “But, we stayed patient – we didn't get as many yards, but we scored on every drive.”

Indeed, the Panthers rushed for only 377 yards – once again a massive offensive haul for most – but, considering they're averaging 445.6 on the season, with a high of 721 yards in the win over Veterans Memorial, it may seem like a relatively modest amount.

Not so, said Vickers.

“The Slot-T is really designed to get five, eight or 15-yard runs,” he said. “What that does is wear opponents down.”

Despite losing starting halfback Joe Pitchford to injury, the Liberty Hill offense has predictably continued to chug along at its usual proficient pace and one reason why is the play of junior Jaxson Hines, who has more than capably subbed for Pitchford, said Vickers.

“Jaxson has filled in really well,” he said. “He's been getting better and better since he started playing more.”

Since stepping in for Pitchford after he was hurt on his second carry of the game in the Panthers' 70-10 road win over Cedar Creek, Hines ran nine times for 72 yards and a touchdown in that contest, followed by 14 carries for 92 yards and a score in a 56-49 home win over Veterans Memorial and seven attempts for 40 yards in the Lockhart game.

In all for the season, Hines has 34 carries for 240 yards and three touchdowns to go with a gaudy 7.1-yards-per carry average.

Defensively, senior safety Colin Brandt has risen to the top of the team's tackling charts with 92 on the season in averaging 11.7 stops per game, while senior linebacker David Morris is second with 78 and senior linebacker Tanner Cearley is third with 70, senior safety Carlton Schrank fourth with 63 and junior linebacker Samuel Knox rounding out the top five with 46 on the current campaign.

On the special teams side of things, junior kicker Connor Hawkins has been nearly flawless this season, hitting on 56 of 58 point-after-touchdowns to go with a 50.4-yard average on kickoffs with 10 touchbacks and a 37.9-yard punting average.

Walker said the bye week arrived at a good time for his team.

“I like the bye week – it's always good,” he said. “Especially later in the season when we're getting ready for the playoffs.”

Despite the Panthers' 7-1 record, Walker is still not satisfied with where they are, he said.

“We have a long way to go and lot more to do defensively – we've been tested more this year than last,” said Walker. “But, our players are ready mentally.”