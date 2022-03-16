Liberty Hill's baseball squad will open its district schedule on Wednesday night when the Panthers host East View at 7 p.m.

The pre-district slate has been largely kind to the Purple-and-Gold, as they currently have a 12-2 record following a run of form that has seen them burst from the starting gate in a quest for the playoff spot that eluded them last season.

Liberty Hill has been rampaging offensively in averaging 6.7 runs per game to go with a .338 team batting average.

Most notably, the Panthers have already hit nine home runs this season, compared to only four all of last year.

Seniors Kash Durkin and Trent Eller each lead the team with three, while Colby Demars has two and Tyler Williams one on the young campaign.

Carson Riley is currently the club's leading hitter at .567 as the junior catcher has hit safely in 11 of the 12 games he's played, highlighted by a 3-for-3 performance at the plate in a 3-1 victory over Centennial at the Justin Northwest ISD tournament in Fort Worth last weekend.

Logan Dyer (.483), Durkin (.415) and Eller (.400) are also among four Lberty Hill players hitting .400 or better on the season.

Durkin leads the team with 14 RBI, while Demars and Eller each have 13 and Dyer 12 on the season.

On the mound, the Panthers have been equally as effective, with a team earned-run average of 2.43.

Senior Cole Jefferson leads the way with a 3-1 mark to go with a 1.26 ERA and 19 strikeouts against only two bases-on-balls in 16 1/3 innings.

Sophomore right-hander Blaze Milam has continued the good form he flashed as a freshman last season when he was named first-team all-district, with a 2-0 record and a minuscule 0.38 ERA in a team-leading 18 innings with 15 strikeouts and three walks.

Conner Sherburn and Williams also have a pair of wins apiece in helping round out a solid staff.

East View (3-6-1) enters the contest on a four-game losing streak.

Softball

Liberty Hill is coming off a 13-0 road win over Marble Falls on Monday, its first district win of the season, as the Lady Panthers will host No. 15 Leander on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The Lady Panthers enter the game with a 15-7 overall record to go with a 1-3 district mark and are scoring an average of 8.4 runs per game with an offense that has been fueled by a quartet of .400 hitters in Emma Petru (.480), Ashton Williams (.458), Molly Cochran (.444) and Rylee Slimp (.431).

In particular, Slimp is in the midst of an outstanding season from a power perspective with team-leading numbers of five home runs, 30 runs scored and 32 runs batted in.

On the mound, Lyssa Petru leads with a 2.67 earned-run average among pitchers who have thrown a minimum of 20 innings, while Kylie Kirk has racked up a squad-leading 47 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings.